Relive the speech of the Golden Globes of Jennifer Aniston for 17 years

Jennifer AnistonThe spectacular return to the television series works with the Apple TV + drama The morning show He was greeted with a lot of praise and a Golden Globe nomination.
Aniston previously won a Golden Globe in 2003 for playing Rachel Green in friends. It was previously nominated in 2002 for friends and again in 2014 for the movie cake. This time she is against her The morning show co-star and fellow executive producer Reese witherspoon in the best interpretation of an actress in a dramatic television series. But when he took home a Globe in 2003 he was competing in the Comedy category and was against Bonnie hunt for Life with bonnie, Jane Kaczmarek since Malcolm in the middle, Will and grace& # 39; s Debra Messing Y Sex and the city star Sarah Jessica Parker.
Now, before the 2020 Golden Globes, relive that great moment before.
"Oh, my lord, I never expected this to happen," Aniston said clearly surprised on stage in 2003. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you. Wow. This is surreal."
Once he regained his thoughts, Aniston got down to work.
"OK, I have to thank these five people: Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc. I love you guys. They started as my colleagues and you are my friends and my family, and this wouldn't even happen if it wasn't for what I learned from you every day, "he told his teammates. LeBlanc was also nominated for his work in friends this year.
Aniston went on to thank the producers and writers of the program.
"I can't believe this. Just, thanks, from the bottom of my heart. I love my job," he said before leaving the stage.
