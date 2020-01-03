Relive the delicious love story of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They have come a long way since their first meeting in 2009.
As fans of the "Boyfriend,quot; singer and the model might remember, the stars were first presented by their father, Stephen Baldwin, in the Today Show more than a decade ago. Years after that first meeting, Justin and Hailey became close friends, so close, in fact, that they began to provoke rumors of romance.
While the two were never officially an exclusive couple over the years, everything changed after Justin’s separation with Selena Gomez in 2018. In the months after his separation, Justin met with Hailey, and the rest is history. That summer, the two got engaged and then married in a New York city courthouse. In September 2019, the couple married once again, this time in front of their friends and family in the luxurious ceremony of South Carolina.
Now, when the couple starts a new decade together, Justin is paying homage to his romance with Hailey in his new song, "Yummy."
In celebration of this sweet couple, let's take a trip down the path of memory and review the love story of Justin and Hailey. From your first encounter, to years of friendship and beyond, check out your path to marriage below!
Instagram / Justin Bieber
November 2009: Babies!
Justin and Hailey take a selfie behind the scenes at the Today show in 2009. She is one month younger than 12 years old, he is 15 years old.
Richard Corkery / NY Daily News Archives through Getty Images
February 2011: Still babies!
Hailey and her dad Stephen Baldwin Join Justin at the premiere of his biopic Never say Never In New York. Hailey is 14 years old and Justin is less than 17 months old.
November 2014: birthday girl
Hailey celebrates her 18th birthday with Justin and other friends, as Kylie Jenner Y Kendall Jenner. There are no rumors of romance yet.
December 2014: rumors begin
Hailey and Justin appear together on Instagram photos, causing rumors of romance.
"I've known him since he was very young, since he was 13, and we've been good friends over the years," Hailey tells E! News of the time. "We have stayed close and there is nothing more than that."
December 2014: "People are crazy,quot;
"People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend, otherwise you would know," says Justin, next to a picture of him and Hailey sitting in a car.
247PapsTV / Splash News
End of December 2014: East Coast Hangouts
The two are seen having dinner in New York and New Jersey and also hang out at their residence.
Shots.com
March 2015: birthday boy
Justin celebrates his 21st birthday with Hailey and other friends in the Caribbean.
April 2015: Hello Selena Gomez.
Selena, who at this time had dated Justin until 2014, surprises fans by liking a video she publishes that shows Hula Hoop with Hailey at Target. Ex friends?
Shots / HaileyBaldwin
End of April 2015: engaged ???
Justin and Hailey provoke rumors of compromise thanks to false news, which also spurred the hashtag #CongratsJustinandHailey.
Splash News
October 2015
The two are seen walking together in Beverly Hills.
December 2015: New Year's Eve PDA
Justin and Hailey get comfortable while celebrating the holidays in Anguilla.
AKM-GSI
January 2016: Problems in paradise?
Justin and Hailey don't look very happy in the paparazzi photos of their New Year's trip to the Caribbean.
January 2016: False Alarm … and PDA Alert!
The two share a passionate kiss on a party night.
January 2016: just a fling?
A source tells E! The news that Justin and Hailey's relationship is "more than an adventure," he adds: "They have a lot of fun together but they don't know what will happen now. They don't think too much about it and just have fun." ".
February 2016: Super Bowl fun
The two meet in San Francisco for the Super Bowl 50 Weekend.
"They are not an exclusive couple even though Hailey has made it clear that that is what he wants from Bieber," a source tells E! News. "They spent the night together on Saturday."
"All Bieber's friends like Hailey and would like to see them together," the source adds. "They're dating. They both had a great time this weekend."
January 2016: braids and a "close relationship,quot;
"Hailey made me get rows of corn as an absolute shower bag, these will come out tomorrow, trust me, Danny," Justin says, showing a new look during his vacation.
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News: "Hailey and Justin have a very close relationship. Both are very close to each other and care a lot about each other. Hailey's family has been there and has supported Justin during his transition, so Justin respects them a lot." .
"He loves Hailey as a friend and considers her one of her best friends," the source adds. "Both also have a strong attraction for each other and on this trip they have been having fun with their families, but they have also had some time alone. Hailey and Justin like to party and let go, and this romantic connection has always been there. "
Eric Ray Davidson / GQ
February 2016: "Someone I really love,quot;
Justin tells him GQ magazine that Hailey is "someone I really love," and added: "We spend a lot of time together."
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
February 2016: "We are not an exclusive couple,quot;
"We are not an exclusive couple. You are about to go on tour," Hailey tells E! News about Justin after his GQ The article "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I really don't like to talk about it because it is between him and me."
March 2016: Hailey "is not dating,quot;
"Hailey is not dating anyone at this time, she only goes out with her friends and works," a source tells E! News. "Bieber and Hailey are still close friends, but now he's on tour and he's extremely busy, so they haven't seen each other so much. Bieber and Hailey love each other, but they have a good understanding of where they are at the moment."
Tesh for Marie Claire
April 2016: "It's hard to date someone in this industry,quot;
"I don't want to call attention to someone," Hailey tells him Marie Claire. "Text messages began to arrive, crazy phone calls … it is difficult to date someone in this industry. You have to have very thick skin and be very strong. You must concentrate on the person and nothing else."
James Devaney / GC Images
September 2016: Coffee Run
The two drink some Java while heading to the New York airport.
ROME / MEGA
Late Fall 2017: re-enter Selena Gomez
Justin and Selena rekindle their romance.
Dominique Charriau / WireImage, Jason Merritt / Getty Images
November 2017: Enter Shawn Mendes
ME! News discovers that Hailey is dating the singer.
fake images
March 2018: Justin and Selena split up
The two say he renounces his romance again.
Max Lopes- Vásquez / BACKGRID
End of March 2018: church meeting?
Justin and Hailey attend the same religious service together.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
May 2018: Hailey and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala
Hailey and the singer make their joint red carpet debut at the prestigious celebrity event, fueling the rumors of romance. They post photos of each other on Instagram.
End of May 2018: Hailey is single
Hailey tells him the Times UK that she and Shawn "hang out and he is super charming and a very, very nice gentleman," and adds: "But I'm single."
She also says: "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when he was very young and he was one of my best friends. Everyone knows that at one point that became something else, but that only happens when you have 18 or 19. It was what it was. We spent a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't talk for a long time and a lot of weird things happened. We've been through that. "
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
End of May 2018: Shawn Mendes is single
He tells E! News: "I'm single. The Met Ball was an incredible experience for me. It was overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was lucky to be able to go with someone like Hailey for the first time because I was a veterinarian and I really admire people like her. for how outgoing it is in such an overwhelming experience. "
Splash News / BACKGRID
June 2018: meeting in Miami
Justin and Hailey meet in Miami, causing rumors of romance again.
fake images
Mid June 2018: New York kisses
Justin and Hailey pack on the PDA in New York City, which is captured on video.
"I don't know if they are dating or not,quot; Shawn mendes he tells eTalk of Canada, and adds: "I love you both. Both are really amazing people."
Nichole-Perez / X17online.com
End of June 2018: more PDA
Justin and Hailey get comfortable on the set of a music video in Los Angeles.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
End of June 29, 2018: Bye Shawn Mendes
Hailey deletes photos of Shawn from her Instagram. He keeps his photos of the two on his own page.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
July 2018: July 4th
Justin and Hailey celebrate the party together in the Hamptons.
Spartano / BACKGRID
July 2018: return to New York
Justin and Hailey return to New York City for a romantic weekend.
AM / SplashNews.com
July 2018: Committed!
Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, 2018, several weeks after they rekindled their romance.
"I would wait a while to say anything, but words travel fast, listen simply and plainly to Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! I am so committed to spend my life knowing each part of you loving you patiently and kindly! We promise to guide our family with honor and integrity by allowing Jesus, through his Holy Spirit, to guide us in everything we do and in every decision we make, "he shared with several photos. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first. You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I would not like to spend it with anyone else."
Splash News
July 2018: Committed to the city
The adorable couple returned from their romantic getaway to the Bahamas and tried to return to their normal routine. Everyone smiled when they went to dinner at Cecconi's restaurant in New York City.
July 2018: Steamy Kiss
Shortly after his engagement announcement, the Grammy winner showed love for his protagonist by posting a smoking photo of the couple kissing in a hot tub.
July 2018: Diamonds are a girl's best friend (and back to Miami
The same day Justin posted a PDA photo on his Instagram, Hailey shared his own photo of the happy couple. In the shot, the newly engaged couple is seen climbing the steps of a private plane. The couple is dazzled, wearing matching diamond watches along with Hailey's huge diamond engagement ring.
The two traveled back to Miami, this time as a committed couple.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
August 2018: dumb couple
When they are together, they let out their silly side. The duo is often seen exploring New York City together, laughing and enjoying each other's company.
TheMegaAgency.com
August 2018: good days and bad days
Fans were worried after photos of the singer appeared who seemed visibly upset with his fiancee. However, Justin confirmed that there is nothing to worry about. In a video obtained by TMZ, he told fans that "you have good days and bad days. It's not real if you don't have bad days."
Rodin Banica / WWD / REX / Shutterstock
September 2018: New York Fashion Week
The model invited her fiance to John elliotPresentation during New York Fashion Week, marking their first fashion show as a committed couple. They were joined in the front row by Lebron James, Whoopi Goldberg Y Kendall Jennerthe ancient flame of Ben Simmons.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
September 2018: marriage ceremony
Surprise! Bieber and Baldwin had a marriage ceremony at the marriage office of a court in New York City. (They are not shown there in this photo).
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
November 2018: Hailer Bieber
Hailey changes her last name on Instagram.
July 2019: 1 year later …
The Biebers celebrate the first anniversary of their engagement.
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
September 2019: happy anniversary
The Biebers celebrate the first anniversary of their marriage.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.