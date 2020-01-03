Relive the delicious love story of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They have come a long way since their first meeting in 2009.

As fans of the "Boyfriend,quot; singer and the model might remember, the stars were first presented by their father, Stephen Baldwin, in the Today Show more than a decade ago. Years after that first meeting, Justin and Hailey became close friends, so close, in fact, that they began to provoke rumors of romance.

While the two were never officially an exclusive couple over the years, everything changed after Justin’s separation with Selena Gomez in 2018. In the months after his separation, Justin met with Hailey, and the rest is history. That summer, the two got engaged and then married in a New York city courthouse. In September 2019, the couple married once again, this time in front of their friends and family in the luxurious ceremony of South Carolina.

Now, when the couple starts a new decade together, Justin is paying homage to his romance with Hailey in his new song, "Yummy."