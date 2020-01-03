Relive the delicious love story of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

By Bradley Lamb
Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They have come a long way since their first meeting in 2009.

As fans of the "Boyfriend,quot; singer and the model might remember, the stars were first presented by their father, Stephen Baldwin, in the Today Show more than a decade ago. Years after that first meeting, Justin and Hailey became close friends, so close, in fact, that they began to provoke rumors of romance.

While the two were never officially an exclusive couple over the years, everything changed after Justin’s separation with Selena Gomez in 2018. In the months after his separation, Justin met with Hailey, and the rest is history. That summer, the two got engaged and then married in a New York city courthouse. In September 2019, the couple married once again, this time in front of their friends and family in the luxurious ceremony of South Carolina.

Now, when the couple starts a new decade together, Justin is paying homage to his romance with Hailey in his new song, "Yummy."

In celebration of this sweet couple, let's take a trip down the path of memory and review the love story of Justin and Hailey. From your first encounter, to years of friendship and beyond, check out your path to marriage below!

Instagram / Justin Bieber

November 2009: Babies!

Justin and Hailey take a selfie behind the scenes at the Today show in 2009. She is one month younger than 12 years old, he is 15 years old.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Richard Corkery / NY Daily News Archives through Getty Images

February 2011: Still babies!

Hailey and her dad Stephen Baldwin Join Justin at the premiere of his biopic Never say Never In New York. Hailey is 14 years old and Justin is less than 17 months old.

Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber

Instagram

November 2014: birthday girl

Hailey celebrates her 18th birthday with Justin and other friends, as Kylie Jenner Y Kendall Jenner. There are no rumors of romance yet.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

December 2014: rumors begin

Hailey and Justin appear together on Instagram photos, causing rumors of romance.

"I've known him since he was very young, since he was 13, and we've been good friends over the years," Hailey tells E! News of the time. "We have stayed close and there is nothing more than that."

Justin Bieber's Instagram

Instagram

December 2014: "People are crazy,quot;

"People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend, otherwise you would know," says Justin, next to a picture of him and Hailey sitting in a car.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PapsTV / Splash News

End of December 2014: East Coast Hangouts

The two are seen having dinner in New York and New Jersey and also hang out at their residence.

Justin Bieber's birthday

Shots.com

March 2015: birthday boy

Justin celebrates his 21st birthday with Hailey and other friends in the Caribbean.

Selan Gomez, Instagram, Justin Bieber

Instagram

April 2015: Hello Selena Gomez.

Selena, who at this time had dated Justin until 2014, surprises fans by liking a video she publishes that shows Hula Hoop with Hailey at Target. Ex friends?

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner

Shots / HaileyBaldwin

End of April 2015: engaged ???

Justin and Hailey provoke rumors of compromise thanks to false news, which also spurred the hashtag #CongratsJustinandHailey.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

October 2015

The two are seen walking together in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, New Year's Eve 2015.

Instagram

December 2015: New Year's Eve PDA

Justin and Hailey get comfortable while celebrating the holidays in Anguilla.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

AKM-GSI

January 2016: Problems in paradise?

Justin and Hailey don't look very happy in the paparazzi photos of their New Year's trip to the Caribbean.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

January 2016: False Alarm … and PDA Alert!

The two share a passionate kiss on a party night.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

January 2016: just a fling?

A source tells E! The news that Justin and Hailey's relationship is "more than an adventure," he adds: "They have a lot of fun together but they don't know what will happen now. They don't think too much about it and just have fun." ".

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, friends

Instagram

February 2016: Super Bowl fun

The two meet in San Francisco for the Super Bowl 50 Weekend.

"They are not an exclusive couple even though Hailey has made it clear that that is what he wants from Bieber," a source tells E! News. "They spent the night together on Saturday."

"All Bieber's friends like Hailey and would like to see them together," the source adds. "They're dating. They both had a great time this weekend."

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, braids, braids

Instagram

January 2016: braids and a "close relationship,quot;

"Hailey made me get rows of corn as an absolute shower bag, these will come out tomorrow, trust me, Danny," Justin says, showing a new look during his vacation.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News: "Hailey and Justin have a very close relationship. Both are very close to each other and care a lot about each other. Hailey's family has been there and has supported Justin during his transition, so Justin respects them a lot." .

"He loves Hailey as a friend and considers her one of her best friends," the source adds. "Both also have a strong attraction for each other and on this trip they have been having fun with their families, but they have also had some time alone. Hailey and Justin like to party and let go, and this romantic connection has always been there. "

Justin Bieber, GQ

Eric Ray Davidson / GQ

February 2016: "Someone I really love,quot;

Justin tells him GQ magazine that Hailey is "someone I really love," and added: "We spend a lot of time together."

Hailey Baldwin, amfAR

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

February 2016: "We are not an exclusive couple,quot;

"We are not an exclusive couple. You are about to go on tour," Hailey tells E! News about Justin after his GQ The article "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I really don't like to talk about it because it is between him and me."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

March 2016: Hailey "is not dating,quot;

"Hailey is not dating anyone at this time, she only goes out with her friends and works," a source tells E! News. "Bieber and Hailey are still close friends, but now he's on tour and he's extremely busy, so they haven't seen each other so much. Bieber and Hailey love each other, but they have a good understanding of where they are at the moment."

Hailey Baldwin, Marie Claire

Tesh for Marie Claire

April 2016: "It's hard to date someone in this industry,quot;

"I don't want to call attention to someone," Hailey tells him Marie Claire. "Text messages began to arrive, crazy phone calls … it is difficult to date someone in this industry. You have to have very thick skin and be very strong. You must concentrate on the person and nothing else."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

James Devaney / GC Images

September 2016: Coffee Run

The two drink some Java while heading to the New York airport.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Van Nuys Airport

ROME / MEGA

Late Fall 2017: re-enter Selena Gomez

Justin and Selena rekindle their romance.

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Dominique Charriau / WireImage, Jason Merritt / Getty Images

November 2017: Enter Shawn Mendes

ME! News discovers that Hailey is dating the singer.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

fake images

March 2018: Justin and Selena split up

The two say he renounces his romance again.

Justin Bieber

Max Lopes- Vásquez / BACKGRID

End of March 2018: church meeting?

Justin and Hailey attend the same religious service together.

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

May 2018: Hailey and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala

Hailey and the singer make their joint red carpet debut at the prestigious celebrity event, fueling the rumors of romance. They post photos of each other on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Instagram

End of May 2018: Hailey is single

Hailey tells him the Times UK that she and Shawn "hang out and he is super charming and a very, very nice gentleman," and adds: "But I'm single."

She also says: "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when he was very young and he was one of my best friends. Everyone knows that at one point that became something else, but that only happens when you have 18 or 19. It was what it was. We spent a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't talk for a long time and a lot of weird things happened. We've been through that. "

Shawn Mendes, Time 100 Gala

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock

End of May 2018: Shawn Mendes is single

He tells E! News: "I'm single. The Met Ball was an incredible experience for me. It was overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was lucky to be able to go with someone like Hailey for the first time because I was a veterinarian and I really admire people like her. for how outgoing it is in such an overwhelming experience. "

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

June 2018: meeting in Miami

Justin and Hailey meet in Miami, causing rumors of romance again.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

fake images

Mid June 2018: New York kisses

Justin and Hailey pack on the PDA in New York City, which is captured on video.

"I don't know if they are dating or not,quot; Shawn mendes he tells eTalk of Canada, and adds: "I love you both. Both are really amazing people."

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Nichole-Perez / X17online.com

End of June 2018: more PDA

Justin and Hailey get comfortable on the set of a music video in Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

End of June 29, 2018: Bye Shawn Mendes

Hailey deletes photos of Shawn from her Instagram. He keeps his photos of the two on his own page.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

July 2018: July 4th

Justin and Hailey celebrate the party together in the Hamptons.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Spartano / BACKGRID

July 2018: return to New York

Justin and Hailey return to New York City for a romantic weekend.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, EXCLUSIVE

AM / SplashNews.com

July 2018: Committed!

Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, 2018, several weeks after they rekindled their romance.

"I would wait a while to say anything, but words travel fast, listen simply and plainly to Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! I am so committed to spend my life knowing each part of you loving you patiently and kindly! We promise to guide our family with honor and integrity by allowing Jesus, through his Holy Spirit, to guide us in everything we do and in every decision we make, "he shared with several photos. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first. You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I would not like to spend it with anyone else."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

July 2018: Committed to the city

The adorable couple returned from their romantic getaway to the Bahamas and tried to return to their normal routine. Everyone smiled when they went to dinner at Cecconi's restaurant in New York City.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kiss

Instagram

July 2018: Steamy Kiss

Shortly after his engagement announcement, the Grammy winner showed love for his protagonist by posting a smoking photo of the couple kissing in a hot tub.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, diamond watches, ring

Instagram

July 2018: Diamonds are a girl's best friend (and back to Miami

The same day Justin posted a PDA photo on his Instagram, Hailey shared his own photo of the happy couple. In the shot, the newly engaged couple is seen climbing the steps of a private plane. The couple is dazzled, wearing matching diamond watches along with Hailey's huge diamond engagement ring.

The two traveled back to Miami, this time as a committed couple.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

August 2018: dumb couple

When they are together, they let out their silly side. The duo is often seen exploring New York City together, laughing and enjoying each other's company.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, crying

TheMegaAgency.com

August 2018: good days and bad days

Fans were worried after photos of the singer appeared who seemed visibly upset with his fiancee. However, Justin confirmed that there is nothing to worry about. In a video obtained by TMZ, he told fans that "you have good days and bad days. It's not real if you don't have bad days."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica / WWD / REX / Shutterstock

September 2018: New York Fashion Week

The model invited her fiance to John elliotPresentation during New York Fashion Week, marking their first fashion show as a committed couple. They were joined in the front row by Lebron James, Whoopi Goldberg Y Kendall Jennerthe ancient flame of Ben Simmons.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Broadimage / Shutterstock

September 2018: marriage ceremony

Surprise! Bieber and Baldwin had a marriage ceremony at the marriage office of a court in New York City. (They are not shown there in this photo).

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

November 2018: Hailer Bieber

Hailey changes her last name on Instagram.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

July 2019: 1 year later …

The Biebers celebrate the first anniversary of their engagement.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

September 2019: happy anniversary

The Biebers celebrate the first anniversary of their marriage.

