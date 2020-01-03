Rebel Wilson partying with British royalty on New Year's Eve

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; Share on Instagram images of her New Year's Eve party with the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II Zara and her husband in Sydney.

Up News Info
Actress Rebel Wilson New Year began in Sydney, Australia, celebrating with British royalty Zara and Mike Tindall.

The "Perfect tone"Star has remembered her New Year's Eve celebrations on Instagram, sharing photos of her friend's party, where guests included Queen Elizabeth IIZara's granddaughter and her husband, former rugby star Mike.

"We crush Sydney's New Year's Eve …!" Wilson captioned the images, which presented stunning views of the fireworks over the Sydney Harbor Bridge in the background.

"It's a fun gang to celebrate and thanks to our beautiful hostess Heloise for throwing an amazing party with clearly the BEST views."

Funny photos include one of Zara, Princess Anne's daughter, wearing a festive headband 2020.

