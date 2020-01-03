Ray J and his wife, Princess Love Norwood, took a tour of their baby, the adorable nursery of Epik Ray in a new video

Although the relationship between Ray J and his wife, Princess Love Norwood, has been struggling lately, especially after she claimed that her husband left her alone with her little daughter, Melody Norwood, in Las Vegas, the two celebrities They had a cause for celebration. When they welcomed their second child, a baby named Epik Ray Norwood.

The happy 38-year-old father brought the news of his son's birth while sharing a video clip on YouTube that revealed the scene of preparation for the new addition to the family.

A large part of the footage was dedicated to the couple's firstborn and showed the girl opening gifts from various celebrations.

The singer turned businessman is trying to show how much his family means to him because, in the description of the video, he wrote that he was very proud of his wife and for him, she was the strongest woman in the world and the mother of her children.

On Saturday, the artist of "Wait a Minute,quot; posted another video on his Instagram page, which was also dedicated to his family.

In the clip, Melody is looking at the crib that is ready for her next brother, and you can hear Princess's voice, as she asks her daughter if she is excited that her little brother is there.

Ray's father, Willie Norwood, reacted to the news by saying: "God is so good. Praise and thanksgiving. @Sonjanorwood @ 4everbrandy @syraismith Congratulations to @rayj and @princesslove May God's love encompass their lives and protect him of their storms. Hope and trust only in Jesus and his power over the future. "

A supporter declared: “This is simply magical. Baby Epik.💙❤️✨ Congratulations, mom. "

This sponsor said: "Yes, princess, this is how you show yourself for the new year with a new baby. Awww, please show us your little face. I know you are so handsome 👀☺️💕 Congratulations and happy blessed birthday Epik. 💙🙏🏾🥳 "

It seems that now everything is fine with the couple, and at the moment, Princess has probably given up on the idea of ​​divorcing her husband, as she has been threatening recently.

Do you think the conversation about divorce could return soon for the mother of two?



