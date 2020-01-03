Rapper Tec launches a homophobic attack on the young thug and Gunna, and threatens to kill them

Instagram

During Instagram Live, the Louisiana rapper claims that Young Thug and Gunna are & # 39; gay & # 39; and & # 39; deserve to die & # 39 ;, and added that he also plans to kill his children.

Up News Info –

Rapper Tec He has made an explosive threat on social networks. During a recent Instagram Live session, the Louisiana-based star faced homophobically against Young thug Y Gunna, who claimed they were "gay."

Tec said the two rappers deserved to be dead or in jail because they are gay and are "turning young people into homosexuals." He said in the video while sitting in a car: "If you're gay, you deserve to be in jail." He threatened to kill Young Thug and Gunna's families, saying, "I am ready for war with anyone. I pray that God will prevent me from trying to kill them all. But he will not do so because he wants me to kill them all." ".

<br />

During another live session, the 25-year-old artist also claimed that Young Thug stole the image of his Spider Nation record label for Young Thug's new SPIDER clothing brand. Gunna is a close friend of Young Thug, so he also directs his anger towards the former.

Rapper Baton Rogue called Gunna "snitch" after he appeared in an episode of "Crimestoppers." He believes that the builder "Drip Too Hard" was working with the police and "cheating criminals." Gunna has denied Tec's accusations and said: "You better make history."

<br />

<br />

In another Instagram video, Tec launched a strange challenge called "Snatch a Rapper Purse Challenge". He urged people to steal rappers' bags, but forbade them to attack women. It is not clear what the purpose of the challenge was, but he said that those who achieved it would get a "verse" from him as a reward.

<br />

Since then, people made fun of him and laughed at his challenge. "This man, a fool, looked great to you," commented one in Tec's post. Another pointed out how stupid the challenge was: "They've killed someone trying to get a verse, I hope my luck, guys."