Rapper Tec: I plan to kill the young thug and his children!

A Louisiana rapper named Tec is making some explosive threats on social media. The next rapper threatens to kill rapper Young Thug, and also plans to kill his children.

Tec, who is from Baton Rouge and has a history of violent criminal charges against him, claims that Young Thug stole his "Spider,quot; drip. And he's so upset that he wants to kill Yung Thug, along with rapper Gunna and their families.

Tec made the threats publicly on Instagram Live.

During the Live, Tec made a homophobic diatribe against Young Thug and Gunna, whom he says are "gay." According to Tec, rappers deserve to be dead or in jail because they are "turning young people into homosexuals."

Tec told his fans: "If you're gay, you deserve to be in jail."

And as for Thug and Gunna, he told them: "I am ready for war with anyone. I pray that God will prevent me from trying to kill them all. But he won't do it because he wants me to kill them all."