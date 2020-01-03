Rapper Tec: I plan to kill the young thug and his children!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

A Louisiana rapper named Tec is making some explosive threats on social media. The next rapper threatens to kill rapper Young Thug, and also plans to kill his children.

Tec, who is from Baton Rouge and has a history of violent criminal charges against him, claims that Young Thug stole his "Spider,quot; drip. And he's so upset that he wants to kill Yung Thug, along with rapper Gunna and their families.

