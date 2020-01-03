Rapper DaBaby received a battery charge after the alteration of Miami

DaBaby, the prominent Grammy-nominated artist who was at the top of the hip-hop scene last year, received a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after discussing with a promoter about paying for a performance. Miami police revealed the news in an arrest warrant, The Associated Press reported.

When authorities arrested the performer, Jonathan Kirk, they discovered that he had an additional arrest warrant for Texas related to another incident, also a battery charge.

Miami-Dade correctional spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in an email that the rapper was booked in jail just before midnight on Thursday and was supposed to appear before a judge on Friday. Kirk, aka DaBaby, was visiting South Florida for a New Year's Eve performance at the Miami Beach nightclub.

According to the report, the "Suge,quot; rapper, 28, approached the music promoter, who had agreed to pay him for another performance at Café Iguana, near Pembroke Pines. Supposedly, he was supposed to receive $ 30,000 but only came out with $ 20,000 after counting it.

When the rapper approached him for insufficient funds, Kirk assaulted a man who was with the promoter. Then, the promoter ran back to his hotel room for fear of his safety. The man who Kirk allegedly assaulted says that Kirk's friend stole $ 80, a bank card and his cell phone.

Last week, Kirk was charged again for possession of marijuana and for resisting an officer while in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the police approached the van upon arrival at a concert hall, they could clearly smell the weed and could also see it inside the vehicle.

Consequently, the police had everything they needed to move forward with the interrogation. They approached him after he left the place around 11:00 pm, but he walked away and avoided talking to them.

Later, Kirk accused the police of registering their cars illegally. Then, the police initiated an investigation into whether the authorities followed the regular procedures. Reportedly, before the arrest was stopped, Kirk was delivering toys to children in Charlotte, North Carolina.



