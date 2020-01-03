R. Kelly's brother offered $ 50K to be a space goat in a child pornography case

%MINIFYHTML8e087a30a7b3f140d239a3908c4b9f039% %MINIFYHTML8e087a30a7b3f140d239a3908c4b9f0310%

Lifetime

Carey Kelly states in the new Lifetime documentary series that the creator of hits & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; He tried to bribe him with a record deal and money to bring the fall to the star.

R. Kelly

R. KellyHis brother alleged that the singer offered him $ 50,000 to blame him for a 2002 film for which the star faced charges of child pornography.

Carey Kelly, the younger brother of the 52-year-old man, says he was offered a car, a record deal and $ 50,000 to say that it was he who appeared on the infamous 27-minute sex tape in a new documentary series. "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: Account Adjustment".

Major Kelly faced charges of child pornography related to the tape in 2008, six years after his appearance, but was acquitted by a jury after the alleged victim failed to testify.

In the new Lifetime documentary series, last year's follow-up "Surviving R. Kelly"Carey says," I was wondering, & # 39; You need to say that it was you & # 39 ;. Committing a crime more or less to say that I was on the tape with a minor. "

"Perjure me in a court of law and risk going to jail for some things that have nothing to do with me? He said: & # 39; Man, I'll buy you a car, I'll buy you a record deal, I'll give you $ 50,000 I said: "Let me tell you something, man. You don't have enough money to say it's me. Because it is not worth selling my soul. "

The creator of successes "I think I can fly" is currently behind bars for federal charges of sexual crimes. It also faces four separate cases in three different states on charges that include kidnapping, forced labor, possession of child pornography, prostitution with a child and the transfer of girls across state borders for sex. He has denied all the accusations.

The new three-part series, which airs from Thursday, January 2, 2020 until Saturday, includes interviews with two alleged survivors who have not spoken publicly before. Music mogul Damon Dash He also agreed to be interviewed, claiming that his late girlfriend Aaliyah He was traumatized and struggled to talk to him about marrying Kelly secretly when she was only 15 years old and he was 27.