R. Kelly Accuser: "His fans have worsened since he was in jail!"

Faith Rodgers, one of R. Kelly's accusers who appeared in Lifetime & # 39; s Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, has revealed that the harassment of the embarrassed singer's fans has only worsened since his arrest this summer.

"[R. Kelly's arrest is] he will never stop the violent reaction. In any case, it is somewhat worse since he is in jail. He is a lot of angry fans, so he has not really improved. Knowing that he is in jail, that's just knowing that he's not hurting anyone else, but the people he hurt are still being affected, "he told CBS News.

Rodgers was seen at Surviving R. Kelly last night along with her parents, where she revealed that Kelly and her team threatened to expose her, invent stories about her and filter her nudes if she spoke against him.

Rodgers also claimed that Kelly had given herpes.

The docuseries continues tonight and tomorrow night at Lifetime.