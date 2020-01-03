Home Entertainment R. Kelly Accuser: "His fans have worsened since he was in jail!"

Faith Rodgers, one of R. Kelly's accusers who appeared in Lifetime & # 39; s Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, has revealed that the harassment of the embarrassed singer's fans has only worsened since his arrest this summer.

"[R. Kelly's arrest is] he will never stop the violent reaction. In any case, it is somewhat worse since he is in jail. He is a lot of angry fans, so he has not really improved. Knowing that he is in jail, that's just knowing that he's not hurting anyone else, but the people he hurt are still being affected, "he told CBS News.

