Quavo presents its new $ 1 million custom Lamborghini – WOW!

Rapper Quavo de los Migos showed his new trip yesterday, when he and his girlfriend Saweetie arrived at a Los Angeles club with the scandalous trip.

The car cost $ 1M reported with all modifications.

Why so much? First, the car is a Lamborghini Aventador, which costs $ 600,000 without all the extras.

Then he took the car to Dreamworks Motor Sport, where they went to work on it.

They got the new tires and a new interior. Then they added a little flash, including a custom wrap designed and printed internally with reflective overlays of Quavo portrait and Migos adlibs. They also added LED lights with remote control in the vents / engine compartment and under the limbus.

The value of all the supplements was approximately $ 400,000.

Here is a video of the new car: