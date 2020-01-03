Qassim Suleimani, Master of the Intrigue of Iran, built an Axis of Shia Power in the Middle East

By Matilda Coleman
"For Qassim Suleimani, the Iran-Iraq war never really ended," Ryan C. Crocker, a former US ambassador to Iraq, once said in an interview. “No human being could have gone through a conflict in the style of World War I and not been affected forever. Its strategic objective was an absolute victory over Iraq, and if that were not possible, create and influence a weak Iraq. "

Sometimes, US officials secretly communicated with General Suleimani in an effort to ease tensions in Iraq. In 2008, the American general, David Petraeus, was trying to find a truce in a fight that American forces and the Iraqi army were fighting against Shia militias loyal to Iran. In the story of Mr. Petraeus's story, he was shown a text message addressed to him: "General Petraeus, you should know that I, Qassim Suleimani, control Iran's policy regarding Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan,quot; .

Years later, General Suleimani, personally and mockingly, addressed another American leader: President Trump, who in July 2018 warned the President of Iran not to threaten the United States.

"It is under the dignity of our president to answer him," General Suleimani said in a speech in western Iran. "I, as a soldier, answer you."

"We are close to you, where you can't even imagine it," he added. "We are ready. We are the man of this arena."

For years after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iran criticized what it saw as US aggression in the region, worried that the United States would turn its attention to the regime change in Iran after Hussein left.

US officials have blamed Iran for killing hundreds of American soldiers during the war, many with sophisticated bombs and cargo that could cross American armored vehicles.

