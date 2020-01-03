Home Latest News Protests in India: anger over job security and privatization | India News

Indian workers have demonstrated against the management of the economy by the government.

They are not happy with rising unemployment, privatization and the slowdown in growth, and frustration does not only come from opposition. The union behind these protests is affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Sohail Rahman of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, New Delhi.

