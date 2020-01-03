Proof that the commercial curse & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39; it's real, and points out that the Packers won Super Bowl 54

The regular NFL 100 season is over, and with it, there is plenty of evidence to conclude that there was a curse associated with the commercial & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39 ;.

The star-filled announcement that made its debut during Super Bowl 53 was unforgettable, full of legends from the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, all the current superstars of the game that appeared in the ad saw their 2019 seasons in some way, either personally or for their team.

With the 2020 playoffs here, there are only 12 teams left standing with the opportunity to be champions of the NFL 100 season in Super Bowl 54. According to the cursed commercial, it is logical that everything indicates that the Packers are that team.

Let's take a look back and analyze this annoyance, player by player unfortunate.

Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley, Rams

The current NFC champions had a Super Bowl hangover and did not return to the playoffs. Donald saw his sack drop from 20.5 to 12.5. Gurley ran only for 857 yards and 3.8 yards per carry despite playing in a full season.

Alvin Kamara and Drew Brees, Santos

Kamara wasted time with an ankle injury and fell to "only,quot; 1,330 yards of scrimmage and six total touchdowns. Brees missed five games with a thumb injury and had the lowest total yards (2,979 yards) of any season in New Orleans. The Saints are the first playoff team to be "eliminated,quot; by the curse.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

JuJu had a difficult and plagued season of injuries as the new Pittsburgh No. 1 scorer with only 42 catches for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns. His team also had a bad juju, never recovered offensively after losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and missing the playoffs.

Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks

Lynch returned to Beast mode action in week 17, only to be denied a second chance to score a TD winning a great game from the 1-yard line against the 49ers. The Seahawks and their former team, the Bills, are two more playoff teams that will be eliminated by the curse. He didn't get his cake or eat it. But he still gets his bowling.

Eli Manning, Giants

Manning was replaced by first-round rookie Daniel Jones, and the season became his semi-swan song. Despite starting four games, Eli failed to beat his career record beyond .500 (117-117).

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers

OK, Suh had a very good season leaving the Rams as the key piece of the Bucs' nasty defense. He even scored two touchdowns. But we will consider that the Bucs do not reach the playoffs as sufficient proof that Suh suffered the commercial curse.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey had 1,387 yards on the ground, 1,005 receiving yards and remained healthy during the 16 games. He caught 116 passes and scored 19 touchdowns. He is extremely handsome and is dating someone who is too. OK, well, we're just going to go with these facts: his team didn't make it to the playoffs, and his head coach was fired.

Baker Mayfield, brown

I don't think we need to say much here about what it did not It will happen in Cleveland this season.

Tom Brady, Patriots

The GOAT was far from great, more bad than good in 2019. But it still has six Super Bowl rings, as you will remember from the commercial and Super Bowl 53. However, according to the curse, there will be no repetition of the Patriots, even though there was no Alabama national championship (that's another thing; look it up on Google).

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Fitzgerald is a future member of the infallible Hall of Fame and a great guy who does an amazing job in the community. If you retire, it should have a lasting impact on whatever you do. We return to "your team did not reach the playoffs,quot;, right?

Patrick Peterson, cardinals

Peterson started the season with a six-game suspension and it wasn't the closing corner that once was how the Arizona pass defense stunk.

Odell Beckham Jr., brown

See Mayfield, Baker. And all that painful sports hernia.

Derwin James, Chargers

James missed 11 games due to a preseason foot injury. The defense of the Chargers was not almost the same without him flying making plays. They also went from 12-4 to 5-11 and last place in the AFC West.

Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars

Ramsey got his desire to get out of the disaster in Jacksonville, just to join Donald and Gurley so he wouldn't get to the playoffs in Los Angeles.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Go figure. He finally has the season to get his highest MVP consideration, and it won't be MVP because of Lamar Jackson. Wilson is not a division champion again thanks to the 49ers. You know this is not good for your team's Super Bowl possibilities.

Patrick Mahomes, bosses

Mahomes returned well from a knee injury that cost him two games, but fell from 52 total touchdowns to 28. This is obviously not good for his team's chances in the Super Bowl either.

Von Miller, Broncos

Miller had only eight catches, the second lowest production of his career. The Broncos did not reach the playoffs either.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley was having a great second-year fall until the last three games of the season, with a low-season ankle injury as an important factor, and the Giants coaching staff didn't use their cow bell as well as when it was A newbie

Richard Sherman, 49ers

Sherman returned to the closing state in San Francisco this season, but also had a hamstring injury at the end of the season. Unfortunately, his presence in the commercial suggests a future curse of the Niners playoffs.

The verdict

If he keeps the score, it would be 21 current players: 14 whose teams did not reach the playoffs, seven that lost the games due to an injury or suspension, and one (Eli) that remained on the bench.

In the AFC, the Patriots, Chiefs and Bills were represented in some way, so they are willing to win Super Bowl 54. The Ravens did not expose Jackson to the commercial, but the retired grand Ed Reed played a leading role. Texans are eliminated by the presence of Michael Strahan, a Houston Texan literal.

In the NFC, the 49ers, Saints and Seahawks are out. We're getting to say that Fitzgerald, a former Minnesota ball player, eliminates the Vikings, but we'll take it.

That leaves the two teams in green, the Eagles and the Packers. Based on the fact that Philadelphia and Green Bay are both old and old franchises, there were big questions about why neither was included in any way. The two most mysterious, however, were Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. You had to double check the discount to realize that Rodgers, despite his State Farm chops, is not in the ad.

Now we finally have a reason. The Packers were not involuntarily subjected to the curse to help them get to Super Bowl 54. It would make sense to celebrate the NFL 100 that Green Bay would be the first and last Super Bowl champion. This commercial curse is more like a commercial conspiracy.

If the Packers win everything, we must all consider it.