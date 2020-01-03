Princess Martha Louise speaks after the suicide of former husband Ari Behn

Princess Martha Louise The tragic loss of her ex-husband is crying, Ari behn.

Norwegian royalty addressed Behn's death for the first time via Instagram on Friday, sharing a moving note a few hours after a funeral was held at the Oslo Cathedral.

"Dear Ari," Princess Martha wrote, "we were supposed to be together at Christmas and celebrating. We had all been looking forward to it. And we are infinitely sad and lament the loss of only you, because you were the girls,quot; warm, funny, wise and good father who miss so much. "

The couple's daughters Maud, sixteen, Leah14 and Emma, 11, were present at today's memorial service, which was also attended by several other members of the Swedish royal family. According to PersonsMaud placed in his coffin a portrait of his father that she had painted and that she intended to give him for Christmas.

Princess Martha's post continued: "We miss the funny comments, their excellent views, the poetic tone, the overflowing compliments, the great love they had for them. Today they would have been so proud of them. But now there is a void where they went, because nobody can replace you with our beautiful girls. And it is so painful to think that you would leave the earth. We are in deep sadness and pain all together. "