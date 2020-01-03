Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help hikers struggling to take a selfie

Their Prince Harry Y Meghan markle to the rescue!

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple pounced and offered to take the photo of the hikers.

So how did this real robbery happen? According to CTV News Vancouver Island, Iliya Pavlovic Y Asymina Kantorowicz He had just finished his picnic at Horth Hill Regional Park when they decided to capture the picturesque moment. However, his fight with his selfie stick caught the attention of a nearby group. After reviewing their photos, the couple noticed that one of the group members had come to offer help.

"She starts asking if we want her picture taken," Kantorowicz, who works for CTV News on Vancouver Island, told the news media. "We said yes. I didn't see who she was at that time."

That volunteer turned out to be the duchess, and she wasn't alone. According to the media, Kantorowicz noted that Meghan's ex Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was also there.

"I froze. I really couldn't believe who it was," Kantorowicz said in the middle. "Then I looked to the side and that's when I realized that Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking from side to side like, & # 39; is this really happening? & # 39;"