Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help hikers struggling to take a selfie

Their Prince Harry Y Meghan markle to the rescue!
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple pounced and offered to take the photo of the hikers.
So how did this real robbery happen? According to CTV News Vancouver Island, Iliya Pavlovic Y Asymina Kantorowicz He had just finished his picnic at Horth Hill Regional Park when they decided to capture the picturesque moment. However, his fight with his selfie stick caught the attention of a nearby group. After reviewing their photos, the couple noticed that one of the group members had come to offer help.
"She starts asking if we want her picture taken," Kantorowicz, who works for CTV News on Vancouver Island, told the news media. "We said yes. I didn't see who she was at that time."
That volunteer turned out to be the duchess, and she wasn't alone. According to the media, Kantorowicz noted that Meghan's ex Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was also there.
"I froze. I really couldn't believe who it was," Kantorowicz said in the middle. "Then I looked to the side and that's when I realized that Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking from side to side like, & # 39; is this really happening? & # 39;"
Of course, hikers accepted Meghan's offer to take the picture.
"At that time, the only thing that occurred to me to say was: & # 39; There are so many things that selfie sticks can do & # 39;" Kantorowicz told CTV News. "She laughed and responded with something like & # 39; we'll have to do better & # 39 ;, and then Harry said: & # 39; No pressure & # 39;".
According to reports, the royal duo wished Kantorowicz and Pavlovic a happy new year and continued on their way.
As royalty fans know, Harry and Meghan have been spending a "private family time,quot; in Canada during the holidays.
"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," said a Sussex spokesman, referring to Archie harrison.
Of course, Meghan's connection with Canada goes back. She really lived in Toronto while I was filming Suits, and Harry visited her in the first days of their relationship.
Needless to say, that photo is one for scrapbooks!