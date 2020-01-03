Prince George joins Queen Elizabeth and more royal heirs in a new portrait

As usual, Prince george He is stealing the show in the new portrait of the royal family.

In honor of the beginning of a new decade, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince carlos, Prince William and Prince George pose for a new portrait published on Friday. Photographer Ranald Mackechnie He took the photo of His Royal Highnesses on Wednesday, December 18 in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. For the portrait, Prince George wore his classic Daniel de Amaia Kids shirt and a pair of Trotters plaid pants that are currently on sale.

This is only the second official portrait of the Queen and her heirs, the first one was launched in April 2016 to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. At that time, Prince George was only 2 years old and had to stand on a stack of blocks to be in the frame. "It was absolutely lovely, as you can see in the picture. You only have a small chance with the young children, but Prince George was in good shape and everyone seemed to enjoy watching him enjoy the day," the photographer said earlier about the experience. "I was fascinated by my lights and the whole kit, and I was quite happy standing on the blocks."