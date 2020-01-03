Pregnant Michelle Williams releases engagement ring

Michelle Williams It has a ring!

Earlier this week, some important news about the personal life of the actress emerged: she is committed to the director Thomas Kail and waiting for their first child together. Williams is also the mother of a 14-year-old daughter. Matildawhom he welcomed with his ex Heath Ledger in 2005.

Although little is known about the future relationship of the bride and groom, apart from the fact that they were both involved in the successful FX series, it seems that we have now seen the actress's engagement ring for the first time.

On Friday, the four-time Oscar nominee was photographed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, wearing a black jacket and a ring on her left ring finger.

While it is difficult to distinguish the details of the ring from this sighting, since the nominee on the red carpet is expected on Sunday 2020 golden balloons, there is a possibility that you use it on the special occasion and the cameras see it more closely.