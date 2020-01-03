Prayers: military help rescue residents as fires rise in Australia

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to those in Australia who are currently being affected by the intensification of the fires that are spreading throughout the region. The local army is currently working to help evacuate residents before conditions worsen on Saturday.

According to CNN, the army, the navy and the air force are working with local authorities in the emergency response. The Australian Defense Force (ADF) sent naval ships to the city of Mallacoota, in the state of Victoria, where thousands of people have left their homes for safety. The ADF said more than 960 will be evacuated to the western port, south of Melbourne, on Friday.

Daniel Andrews, the state's prime minister, warned residents to evacuate and said "we cannot guarantee their safety."

New South Wales residents were also urged to evacuate. Some cities have reportedly burned down, at least 1,365 homes have been destroyed and more than 500 damaged.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service says it is predicted that the city of Batlow will be affected on Saturday and "will not be defensible." Meteorologists predict a really dry, warm and windy climate, which will make fires spread faster.

Seven people reportedly died between Monday and Tuesday, and a total of 18 people died in Australia during the fire season.

In addition to the naval ships that were sent, the ADF has also provided airplanes for air evacuations and water bombings. The army is also on the ground to help firefighters too.

According to CBS NewsAt least 500 million plants and animals have died as a result of the fires.

We keep Australia in our prayers, and we will continue to keep it updated.

Dangerous forest fires continue to burn in Australia, with more than 100 fires in New South Wales. The fires are expected to last several months, fueled by drought, deforestation and dry weather. https://t.co/PZhmFgQeZR pic.twitter.com/k5rHmBT4kp – ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2020

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/03/australia/australia-fire-town-evacuation-intl-hnk/index.html