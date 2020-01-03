Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam look amazing on their excursion: see the photos and clips

Porsha Williams has been dating Tanya Sam these days, and she wanted to keep her fans updated, so she shared a lot of photos and videos on her social media account. You can see them here and see the beautiful ladies.

👑 👑 Happy new year guys !! @itstanyatime acted all the way instead @agencyatl 🔥😘 ((Last video 😂 I'm so clumsy hehe. Mua: me Hair: microlinks @bkluvsme, "Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Happy new year beautiful Porsha! I wish you all the best for 2020! I love you! "And a follower wrote this:" I love you both together. … she is pure hearted !! Like you. & # 39;

One commenter posted: I just simply love you friends❤️, and the authenticity that you have between you two❤. Please do not allow anything to stand between you two. Discuss all the discrepancies you may have or have heard from others. Because people hate genuine friendship. Porsha, Tanya is very elegant and elegant, and you have those characteristics, and she is good for you, that you are good for each other. You are AWESOME. "

Someone else posted: ‘@ porsha4real @itstanyatime Loooovvvveeeee your relationship! The genuine environment is everything! ♥ ️🥂👐🏾 ’

A fan wrote: ‘Oh, we love Tanya! She is the fresh air that is needed … A loving soul, a businesswoman and that genuine good soul … We love Porsche the same way. "

An Instagrammer wrote: por @ porsha4real I love your friendship with @itstanyatime, she always gives me a positive vibe, yes, what a great way to bring the new year with positive people and energy & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Porsha made headlines these days, after a surprising announcement he shared on his social media account.

In other news, Porsha told his followers in IG that a crazy mother would receive the makeover of her dreams.

She can benefit from a tummy tuck, lipo, breast lift, breast augmentation or all of this.

You should definitely see the post Porsha shared, which also includes an amazing video with his mother.



