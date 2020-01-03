Phaedra Parks' video introduces Le & # 39; Andria Johnson singing with her son, Ayden, has amazed fans

Phaedra Parks shared a video on her social media account with her son and fans simply can't get enough of Ayden. Look the following video.

In the clip, you can see LeAndria Johnson singing with Phaedra's son.

& # 39; This is our exodus 2019 🙌🏾 thank you Lord for a new decade, a great testimony and double for my problems‼ ️ @leandriaj thanks for stopping by and singing with my prince that is his song 💯 if we love you 😘 # atlanta # New Orleans #happynewyear, & # 39; Phaedra captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘I want to thank you for this post listening to you sing and I'm really going to listen to the real song for the first time that sent a blessing in my life that you couldn't even imagine. God bless you and yours Happy new year. "

Le’Andria wrote: ‘See these moments, let me know how far,quot; Deliver Me "has spread in 2019 @donaldlawrence see this? New DECADE as we leave the old! I love you, sister @phaedraparks. I will never forget this … # GOALGETTER # 2020 ".

A follower wished Phaedra the best and posted this: ‘Happy new year to you and your family, Phaedra! May this new year be full of God's blessings, good health, peace and prosperity! "

Someone else said: ‘Reach them the way they should go, mom! Look to God! Love me a little Leandra! "

A follower posted this: ‘Wooow, this is amazing, I also love that song. Aden has a beautiful voice. Happy new year to all of you. "

Another commentator wrote: "@phaedraparks happy new year and may the Lord Jesus take the helm for a good year in 2020 … much love for you and your beautiful family."

Ad

In other news, the other day, Phaedra praised two of the women he called his sisters and also the inspiration.



Post views:

6 6