Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, was wrong to criticize Man Utd, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will talk to Paul Pogba about Mino Raiola

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, was wrong to publicly criticize Manchester United and says he will talk to the midfielder about the situation.

Raiola said Sky sports news on Tuesday that Pogba is happy at United and will stay at the club, as long as they fight for trophies.

But since then the agent did an interview in Italy, saying that he would not send any of his other clients to United, "a club out of touch with reality,quot;, since "they would ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini."

Mino Raiola has criticized United's handling of Pogba

When asked if agents should talk about clubs before the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday against Wolves, United manager Solskjaer said: "No.

"I can talk to Paul about it. I don't think I should talk to, or about, the agents who talk about us."

"But Paul is our player and the agents are hired by the players, not the other way around. They are not the players of the agents, they are our players."

When asked if he had expressed dissatisfaction with Pogba over Raiola's comments, he added: "What Paul and I are talking about, I don't have to talk to you. That will be between us."

Pogba, who hasn't started a game for United since September, made two substitute appearances in December, against Watford and Newcastle.

During his return to action, Pogba suffered a "different injury,quot; to his ankle, says Solskjaer, and after the scans it was decided that the 26-year-old would undergo an operation.

Solskjaer says that Pogba will speak in the field

It means that United will be without Pogba for another "three or four weeks," which will feed more speculation about his future.

When asked if he would help Pogba clarify his future publicly, Solskjaer said: "Paul is very committed to returning, playing well for us and it is difficult when you hurt yourself to go and talk of all kinds."

"I think you should talk when you return to the field."

Solskjaer on the United midfield crisis: "We have to find a way,quot;

United also doesn't have another key midfielder, with Scott McTominay out of play for the next two months after suffering knee ligament damage in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle last month.

Solskjaer says it's a "big hit,quot; with the only remaining senior options of Nemanja Matic and Fred United in the midfield.

Scott McTominay has suffered knee ligament damage

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who had a failed loan period in Fulham last season, could replace United in the midfield when he returns from an injury, says Solskjaer.

Andreas Pereira has also provided coverage in the midfield sometimes this season.

"We will have to find a way," added Solskjaer, who argues that United is looking at players this January, but will only buy if their targets are available at the right price.

"If you have the two players rotating as we do now with Nemanja and Fred, it will be a difficult task for them and we will only have to ask them to continue if they can."

"That's the question, you can't just accept, & # 39; Oh, we're tired & # 39 ;, we have to find a way. We might have to find different positions for someone."

Nemanja Matic has been linked to Atlético de Madrid

Matic, who has no contract at the end of the season and is a goal for Atlético de Madrid, will not leave United in January, according to Solskjaer.

"He has been working hard to come back and now he is here and playing well," Solskjaer said.

When asked if Matic could win a new contract with his best role on the side, the United manager added: "There is always a possibility for that, of course there is.

"It's what you do on the field that is decisive. That's football, if someone leaves you have to be ready."

Solskjaer responds to RvP

Former United striker Robin van Persie, who was working on his new role as a television expert, criticized Solskjaer for smiling in his post-match interview after the New Year's defeat at Arsenal.

When asked about the Dutchman's comments, Solskjaer said: "I don't know Robin and Robin doesn't know me.

"You probably have no right to criticize my management style and I will not change. That is definitive.

"And Robin, yes, he took my No. 20 and that's probably all that will take me away too."