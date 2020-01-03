Paul Pogba has the right to seek a second opinion about an ankle injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Solskjaer expects Pogba to be out for three to four weeks after ankle surgery





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba was right to seek a second opinion about whether he needs surgery on his ankle.

Solskjaer raised some eyebrows when he seemed to suggest, after the defeat of Manchester United against Arsenal on New Year's Day, that the "people,quot; of Pogba had recommended that the French undergo surgery.

The United boss has moved to clarify the situation, insisting that the club and Pogba are on the same page regarding the injury.

Speaking at his press conference before Saturday's trip to the Wolves in the FA Cup, Solskjaer said: "Here we go again: the third round of the FA Cup and you're talking about Paul. Paul returned after a long period. ( He played) two games, had a reaction and could not go to Burnley.

"He felt his ankle hurt. We did a scan. It's not the same injury, it's a different injury. Of course, when you do the scan, you talk to him."

"He also always consults his own medical staff, as I did when I had surgery. He wants the best second opinion."

"The advice was to be done. It will not be important and probably as I said three or four weeks."

Solskjaer understands why Pogba sought a second opinion and revealed that he himself did the same when he was a player.

"You know you have people you trust and talk to," said Solskjaer.

"As I said, when I had knee operations I had my people in Norway and Sweden with whom I spoke and Paul obviously also has people he trusts and that is important."

"That is as clear as it can be right now."