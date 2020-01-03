Paul McGinley and the stars of the European Tour greet the caddy & # 39; Edinburgh Jimmy & # 39; Rae | Golf news





& # 39; Edinburgh Jimmy & # 39; fell for Paul McGinley on the Staysure Tour last season

Tributes from the world of golf have been received on social media for the legendary European Tour Caddy James "Edinburgh Jimmy,quot; Rae, who died Thursday.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Rae worked for numerous high profile players in a career of more than 30 years on the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Sky Sports experts Paul McGinley and Mark Roe were among the players who worked with Rae, who was also in Ian Poulter's bag during his early years in the professional game.

Rae was in McGinley's bag for several years

Speaking of Rae in his 2014 autobiography, No Limits, Poulter said: "He was the toughest Scot he had ever met. He didn't care what he said or who said it.

"I was completely ruthless when I was knocking people down with their jokes. I have seen famous golfers make a face when they realized they were going to have to pass in front of Edinburgh Jimmy."

"He has to like his caddy (sic), and I liked Jimmy. He was in the bag during my first three years at the European Circuit and is probably the most generous and kind person I've ever met."

"I would give you his last ten pounds. That's why people love him. Jimmy is one of those guys who will write a book one day. People laugh at his sayings all the time."

McGinley and Poulter shared the news of Rae's death via Twitter on Thursday night, with Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, just two of the players to pay their respects.

This is how social networks reacted to the demise of "Edinburgh Jimmy,quot; …

A very sad news to start the new year in which my friend and caddy Edinburgh Jimmy passed away today. I am very sad and will miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/rZ8J05DpJj – Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) January 2, 2020

Such a sad start to 2020. One of the characters of Europeantour. Heavy head as he always called me. James Rae (Edinburgh Jimmy) is deceased. What a gentle giant. His bark was stronger than his bite. One of the friendliest caddy I've ever met #RIP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥃 You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/HO03maX0jH – Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 3, 2020

Waking up to the sad news that the golf family has lost one of its great characters. Edinburgh Jimmy is a man I will remember with love. As a young professional, he was the scariest man I had ever met! Upon meeting him, he was the kindest with a perverse sense of humor. RIP my friend – Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 3, 2020

That is very sad news, Paul.

One of the great characters of European Tours … RIP Jimmy. – Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) January 2, 2020

I'm sorry Paul I loved being close to him, although I only understood about half of what he said. It made me want to spend more time with him. – Shaun Micheel (@shaunmicheelpga) January 2, 2020

Very sad to hear the news Paul. Jimmy was a great character. I will miss not only his radiant smile, but the great stories he told … If you understood him 😂. Rip Jimmy, everyone on the tour will miss you – Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) January 3, 2020

Oh no, this is terrible news, Jimmy had the sharpest tongue added to the softest heart, a rare combination that made him stand out from the crowd. https://t.co/vb6zpBzJaq – David Howell (@ davidhowell530) January 3, 2020

Sad news Paul … Jimmy was one of the great characters on the tour. They don't do it that way anymore, but it was also a fantastic https://t.co/zQNNnWVgYT Edinburgh Jimmy. – Gary murphy (@ Garymurphy62) January 3, 2020