Paul McGinley and the stars of the European Tour greet the caddy & # 39; Edinburgh Jimmy & # 39; Rae | Golf news

Paul McGinley and the stars of the European Tour greet the caddy 'Edinburgh Jimmy' Rae

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 03/01/20 2:53 pm

'Edinburgh Jimmy' fell for Paul McGinley on the Staysure Tour last season

Tributes from the world of golf have been received on social media for the legendary European Tour Caddy James "Edinburgh Jimmy,quot; Rae, who died Thursday.

Rae worked for numerous high profile players in a career of more than 30 years on the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Sky Sports experts Paul McGinley and Mark Roe were among the players who worked with Rae, who was also in Ian Poulter's bag during his early years in the professional game.

Rae was in McGinley's bag for several years

Speaking of Rae in his 2014 autobiography, No Limits, Poulter said: "He was the toughest Scot he had ever met. He didn't care what he said or who said it.

"I was completely ruthless when I was knocking people down with their jokes. I have seen famous golfers make a face when they realized they were going to have to pass in front of Edinburgh Jimmy."

"He has to like his caddy (sic), and I liked Jimmy. He was in the bag during my first three years at the European Circuit and is probably the most generous and kind person I've ever met."

"I would give you his last ten pounds. That's why people love him. Jimmy is one of those guys who will write a book one day. People laugh at his sayings all the time."

McGinley and Poulter shared the news of Rae's death via Twitter on Thursday night, with Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, just two of the players to pay their respects.

This is how social networks reacted to the demise of "Edinburgh Jimmy,quot; …

