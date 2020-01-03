Paco Alcacer wants to leave Borussia Dortmund after the arrival of Erling Haaland | Soccer news





Paco Alcacer wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this month with the possibility of moving to an English club, according to Sky germany.

The Spaniard has seen his chances in the first team hinder even more with the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland of Red Bull Salzburg, but the Bundesliga club would not let him go without signing another striker, according to journalist Jesco von Eichmann.

Companion Sky germany Journalist Marc Behrenbeck says: "Alcacer's time is over. He's an impatient guy. He wants more time to play."

Behrenbeck cited Alcacar's relationship with head coach Lucien Favre as a factor, stating that "you can hear that over and over from internal circles – (the relationship) has almost cooled. Very bad actually. That's why Alcacer no longer sees his future at BVB. " "

He added that a change back to Spain is also possible with Atlético de Madrid considering it as a backup option if a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani cannot be completed this month.

Cavani's contract in France expires in the summer and Atlético hopes to agree on a price reduction in January for the Uruguayan.

Alcacer started this season scoring 10 goals in eight games for club and country, but has not scored in his last 11 games.

The Spaniard has only started one match for Dortmund since September.