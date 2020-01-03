Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac leaves indefinitely with a serious knee injury | NBA News

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely after an MRI scan revealed a severe sprain and bone bruise on his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

The Magic said that Isaac will be reevaluated in eight to 10 weeks and that operational and non-operational treatments are being considered.

"While this is certainly disappointing news, there was no damage to their ACL, MCL and PCL ligaments," said Jeff Weltman, president of Magic's basketball operations.

"All the signs point to a full recovery and this should not affect your future growth."

Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher with 9:57 remaining in the first quarter of Orlando's 122-101 victory over host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.








1:48

Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Washington Wizards in week 11 of the NBA season

Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Washington guard Bradley Beal while driving towards the basket. The 22-year-old remained on the floor for several moments before being helped on the stretcher and the team said he hyperextended his knee.

Isaac is averaging his career highs in points (12.0 per game), rebounds (6.9), blocks (2.4), assists (1.4) and steals (1.6). He is in his third NBA season after being selected sixth overall out of the state of Florida in 2017.

