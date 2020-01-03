Orange is the New Black Creator Jenji Kohan admits that she is "broken,quot; after the death of her 20-year-old son

Orange is the new black Y Weeds The creator Jenji Kohan made her first public comments after the death of her son Charlie Noxon, 20. Kohan is experiencing an unimaginable tragedy, but she and her ex-husband, journalist Christopher Noxon, managed to issue a statement after they lost their son due to a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year's Eve.

“Our hearts are broken. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City, "the statement reads." It turns out that the clichés about moments like this are true. The one about life that changes forever in a fraction of a second, about the fact that we are all trapped in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of the community in times of unfathomable tragedy. ”

The grieving parents continued to say that Charlie was inquisitive, irreverent, curious and kind. They added that although there are no words to describe the tragic situation, words are all they have at the moment, along with "tears and hugs and massive amounts of baked goods and delicatessen dishes."

Kohan and Noxon said their son had a beautiful life of study, discussion, travel, food, ramblings, adventure, sweetness and love. They concluded their statement saying that they cannot conceive of life without it.

According to ME! NewsCharlie was skiing in an intermediate race at Park City Mountain Resort near Canyons Village when he touched a sign while trying to navigate a fork in the road. The University of Utah Airmed Medivac Unit transported Charlie to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charlie was a third year student at Columbia University, and studied philosophy, economics and Chinese. He was in Park City during the holidays with his father and his two brothers when he died.

In addition to posting a joint statement with her ex-husband, Kohan also posted a series of photos of her son on Instagram, and she wrote in the legend that he was her "best job." Kohan added that she is the luckiest person who has ever lived because she spent a lot of time with her and helped her grow "this bright, fun, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-child."

"My baby. My golden boy. My beautiful boy. I don't understand what life is like now without him in the world. I don't understand where he went. And I'm broken. How is this real?" Jenji Kohan wrote.

A memorial service for Charlie Noxon is scheduled for Sunday, January 5 at the Israel Temple in Hollywood.



