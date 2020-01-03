Oldham files a complaint with the Greater Manchester Police | Soccer news





Oldham has complained about the financial conduct of previous club owners.

Oldham Athletic has filed an official complaint with the Greater Manchester police for the financial conduct of the previous owners of the club.

The League Two club was taken over by Abdallah Lemsagam in early 2018 after a period of instability, which included a raid of HM Revenue and Customs at the end of 2017.

Oldham was relegated at the end of the 2017-18 season and is currently fighting in 20th place, eight points above the drop zone, just over halfway through the campaign.

A statement from the club said: "After a long and detailed investigation into the financial conduct of the club's owners before the acquisition by Mr. Abdallah Lemsagam, it has been found necessary to file an official complaint with the Greater Manchester Police.

"The accusations are mainly against those who had dealings with the Oldham Council when club funds were allocated to the North Stand building.

"We must make it clear that Oldham Council along with other agencies have fully cooperated with the club.

"The FA and the EFL will be informed accordingly."