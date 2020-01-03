Odds, predictions and betting trends for the wildcard playoff game AFC vs.

When the Bills (10-6) travel to Houston to face the Texans (10-6) in the AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday (4:35 pm ET, ESPN and ABC), it will be two teams trying to shake off the recent first round disappointments.

After the 2017 season, the Bills lost to the AFC South Jaguars 10-3 champion as a wild card. After the 2018 season, the AFC South champions, Texans, lost at home to the Colts, 21-7.

Here is everything you need to know about betting on Bills vs. Texans in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the AFC wild card game.

Bills Vs. Texans for the 2020 NFL playoffs

Spread: Texans by 2.5

Texans by 2.5 Total points: 44

44 Possibilities: Bills -101, Texans -119

The Texans opened as small favorites and the line failed to advance to a field goal. In a neutral field, this means that the Bills would be half-point favorites. In Buffalo, they would be 3.5 point favorites.

Bills vs. Texans series of all time

Since the Texans entered the league in 2002, they have a 5-4 advantage over 9 games. The teams did not play in the 2019 regular season. Texans have won four of the last five, including 20-13 in Houston in October of & # 39; 18.

Three trends to know

– The Bills were 9-5-2 against the spread during the regular season. The Texans were only 7-9.

– Only 4 of Bills' 16 games exceeded total points. The Texans saw that 7 of 16 games ended.

– The Bills are 1-3 consecutive and have only covered once in their last four games. Texans have also covered only once in their last four games.

Three things to look at

J.J. Watt's energy

Watt returns from his pectoral injury to help the Texans fight. He has been a playoff beast before, especially taking control of the wild card games in Houston against the Bengals. The Texans could use it to disrupt the second-year quarterback of the Bills, Josh Allen, who is testing the playoffs for the first time in a hostile environment.

Tre & # 39; Davious White vs. Dendre Hopkins

White, the closing corner of the Bills will surely cover Hopkins, the Texans' wide receiver for Deshaun Watson, for most of the night. Although it may not be a complete shadow, Hopkins can expect tight coverage when working outside. Watson needs to gain extra time against the good play of the Bills to extend the plays so that Hopkins can use his intelligence to open late on the field routes below.

Running quarterbacks

Allen and Watson are expected to feel the heat and will not always see the things available to them in the field. They can also get limited help from traditional career games. Therefore, making good decisions to choose places to take off and run can be huge for both offenses when the moves are broken. The QB that makes the most moves that change the game out of the script will be on the winning side.

Statistics that matter

The Bills have the No. 8 offense on the ground in the NFL, averaging 128.4 yards per game and 4.4 yards per attempt, with Allen being a large part of the production. The Texans have fallen to race defense No. 25, allowing an average of 121.1 yards per game to 4.8 yards per attempt. Rookie runner Devin Singletary, well rested after being inactive for Week 17, must often be fed by the Bills to exploit this weakness.

Invoice prediction against Texans

The Bills are the best team in general because of their physical play and robust defense to support a versatile offense that can control the clock well with the race but also get great plays from Allen's air game to John Brown and others. Watt will have a minimal impact. Watson will try to save the day, but with Hopkins content and the rest of his receiving body hit, Houston will not have enough juice to maintain service, losing a second consecutive wild card game at home.

Bills 24, Texans 17