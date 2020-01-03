‘Nowhere Else to Go’: Some defy warnings to flee Australian fires

NOWRA, Australia – Smoke still burns from the forest fires that ravaged the small coastal town of Broulee, Australia, on New Year's Eve, when sand dunes burst into flames and entire neighborhoods were decimated.
Water and food are running out. Stores only accept cash, and radio is the main source of information. The fires could intensify this weekend, as high winds and high temperatures threaten to create even more serious conditions in the city and in more than a dozen others.
Clarinda Campbell and her two children left Broulee and headed to a safe place. Her husband, James, stayed to defend her home.
"I feel it is not real," said Campbell, who was with his children on a family property in Surf Beach, about eight miles away. "I went to sleep every night and woke up every morning hoping it was just a bad dream."
Authorities urged tens of thousands of people, mainly along the southeast coast of Australia, to evacuate before this weekend, which is expected to be one of the worst periods in the country's already catastrophic fire season. The populations of many of these villages grow during the holidays with travelers looking for a rest on the beach.
Not all residents were paying attention to the warnings to leave. Some wanted to protect their homes from the flames. Others worried that running away could put them in greater danger if they ran out of fuel, ran into fallen trees or ended up in another fire zone on clogged roads.
While recent months have been particularly bad, Australians are accustomed to the unpredictable nature of forest fires, an annual occurrence on the driest continent on Earth. Therefore, many are willing to take risks, to the dismay of officials.
Rob Rogers, the deputy commissioner of the fire services of the state of New South Wales, was frank: there would be no help for anyone ignoring the warnings to leave.
"We have been very honest about the risk, but if people choose to stay, it depends on them," he said in an information session on Friday. "Don't expect a fire truck when you call."
When the fires spread on New Year's Eve, Bernard Kreet curled up with another 300 at the local golf club, hoping to see the damage in Catalina's suburb, where he lives. In the end, Mr. Kreet said that about 20 houses had been destroyed. The power was restored on Thursday.
With the worry of more fires, tourists were asked to leave the area, and many locals followed. Kreet said he thought the city would be saved, even if he expected more interruptions and supply limitations. He is hosting two families that have been evacuated from other places.
"It is very difficult to leave the city," he said, adding that the roads in many coastal cities were not built to handle so many travelers. "It's chaos down here."
The communities have come together, knowing that they will have to depend on each other. They are holding neighborhood meetings to develop contingency plans in case the fires get worse and they need to go to safer ground. They share food and supplies, and take others to their homes.
Justin Brady had moved to Mallacoota in the state of Victoria just a few months ago, building a beach hut at the vacation spot he had been visiting for 25 years. It was destroyed on New Year's Eve, when the heavens there He turned blood red for the fires.
The roads to the city are impassable, with fallen trees and embers still on fire. The government is evacuating thousands of the coast through a Navy ship. According to Sam Hearn, the mayor of the region, the first ship carrying 60 people was expected to land early Saturday morning on the Mornington Peninsula. Hundreds more, along with their pets, were expected to arrive in a larger naval ship that afternoon, he added.
"I made the decision to stay because I have nowhere to go," said Brady.
He has stayed with the family, with three generations under one roof. Musician, Mr. Brady has been teaching grandchildren the harmonica to cheer them up. "I feel like there are things I can do here," he said.
Brady and others in Mallacoota know that staying is a risk, especially given the potential for more fires. Initially there was a warning that the city's water supply had to be boiled. While that has risen, the power is still out.
Across Australia, the threat of further damage is significant. On Friday, the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales drastically expanded its estimate of the amount of land at risk from the spread of fires. The weekend is expected to bring high winds and temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 38 degrees Celsius.
The combination of drought, heat and wind has created an especially fierce fire season. While forest fires began in the thickets, tinder-like vegetation dried up after years of drought and then was incinerated under strong winds, spreading the flames to the cities, through farmland and even in lush rain forests .
The fire season, which generally follows a predictable pattern, has become a volatile disaster without a clear ending.
On Friday afternoon, people were told to evacuate Kangaroo Island, off the coast of the state of South Australia, where at least one fire had devastated a national park, destroying about 35,000 acres. It was still burning freely, authorities said.
The fires now resonate largely on the east and southeast coasts of Australia.
The streets of Broulee, usually full of people, are disturbingly quiet. About 80 percent of the residents are gone, Mr. Campbell estimated, who had called a neighborhood meeting to discuss their plans for the fires this weekend. If a fire approached from the south, it would block the usual departures from the city and push the residents to the beach.
To help protect his home, he borrowed equipment from a former firefighter neighbor across the street, put water in buckets, and connected a fire pump to the backyard pool, which contains about 6,600 gallons.
"I shouldn't have to deal with this once in a lifetime, let alone twice in a week," he said.
His parents lost most of their property in nearby Jeremadra, although his home was somehow saved.
"You can't imagine how it looks," he said. “Only matches. The trees are all burned. Where there was dense weed now there is sand. ”
On Saturday, Ms. Campbell will wait nervously for her husband to call her to say she is safe. During fires, cell phone services are especially irregular, if they exist. You will have to go to a nearby hill to receive the reception.
"I'm trying to tell him that I want him to leave," Campbell said. "We don't know what will happen tomorrow."
Isabella Kwai reported from Nowra, Livia Albeck-Ripka from Moorooduc and Jamie Tarabay from Hong Kong.