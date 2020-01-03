‘Nowhere Else to Go’: Some defy warnings to flee Australian fires

NOWRA, Australia – Smoke still burns from the forest fires that ravaged the small coastal town of Broulee, Australia, on New Year's Eve, when sand dunes burst into flames and entire neighborhoods were decimated.

Water and food are running out. Stores only accept cash, and radio is the main source of information. The fires could intensify this weekend, as high winds and high temperatures threaten to create even more serious conditions in the city and in more than a dozen others.

Clarinda Campbell and her two children left Broulee and headed to a safe place. Her husband, James, stayed to defend her home.

"I feel it is not real," said Campbell, who was with his children on a family property in Surf Beach, about eight miles away. "I went to sleep every night and woke up every morning hoping it was just a bad dream."