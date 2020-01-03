Nikki Bella is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella She is committed to the man of her dreams!

the Total fine star revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev with one of the most beautiful Instagram ads of 2020. She wrote on Instagram: "Excited by 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret but we really wanted to share it! our excitement for the new year! "

And in an own ad on Instagram, Artem thanked Nikki for entering his life and saying yes to his proposal. "You are the best thing that happened to me," he shared. "I am so excited for what will come, I love you more than anything and thanks for saying yes."

Along with their announcements, the couple shared photos of the romantic proposal that seemed to take place in a ballroom covered in red roses. To make things even better, the professional dancer hired a string quartet to serenade his protagonist when he asked the question.