Nikki Bella committed to her partner & # 39; DWTS & # 39; Artem Chigvintsev

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

After a year of dating, the former wrestling star is leading her relationship with the professional dancer & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; to the next level, as she says to her proposal.

Former wrestling star Nikki Bella is committed to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple met in 2017, when celebrities joined for the United States reality show "Dancing with the stars", but they only made their relationship public at the beginning of last year, after Bella separated from her ex-boyfriend John Cena in April 2018.

And now the beloved couple is preparing to become a husband and wife.

The "Total fine"Star, who recently retired from the ring, shared the news with fans on Friday, January 3, 2020, revealing that they have been secretly engaged for weeks.

"Excited by 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella captioned two photos of the couple, including one in which she shows her diamond ring.

"I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Chigvintsev also announced the news on his Instagram page, thanking his future girlfriend for having entered his life.

"You are the best thing that ever happened to me," he said. "So excited for what will come, I love you more than anything and thanks for saying Yes (sic)."

Bella and Cena went out for almost six years, but canceled their wedding plans weeks before they had to get married after the action man made it clear that he didn't want to have children.