Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are finally engaged

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially engaged, a new TMZ report revealed. The former WWE fighter and Artem announced the news with a publication on social networks.

TMZ says the couple informed their fans and fans of the announcement today, admitting, however, that they really got engaged during a trip to France a few months ago. Instead of telling everyone at that time, they decided to share it now.

Bella said in her account that "she said yes in France in November," and added that she and her man wanted to keep him under the radar. However, now that it is a new year, Nikki decided to share the good news with everyone.

As fans of the former WWE student know, she was engaged to John Cena and was with him for 6 years before finally separating in 2018, just as they prepared to get married. The division was very public.

Reportedly, Cena tried with all her might to recover Bella after the disappearance of her romance, but, she said no and moved to Artem. As the couple's followers know, Bella and Artem worked together in Dancing with the stars, until they were eliminated in the seventh episode of the season.

The feelings of emotion are clearly mutual, considering that Artem also shared the news in his respective social media account, stating that it was one of the best things that happened to him. John Cena, on the other hand, has moved to Shay Shariatzadeh. The spectators and the paparazzi have seen them kissing on several occasions, including the airport terminals.

Fans of Nikki and Artem have known about the seriousness of their romance for a while. Earlier in Artem and Bella's relationship history, Nikki met Artem's parents and they were delighted to finally meet her, says a Ricki Mathers report.

Artem's parents only speak Russian, so they had to communicate with her despite the language barrier. Although there was probably some discomfort, Artem's parents were supposedly very impressed with her.

Ad

During an episode of your podcast, Bella Twins, revealed how the meeting was for her, stating that it was the first time Artem had seen them in five years. He was emotional, nervous, but ultimately also ecstatic, Bella explained, claiming that she was also "really nervous."



Post views:

4 4