Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged! Relive your love story

Congratulations, Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev!

Like E! the readers surely saw, the Total fine star and the Dancing with the stars Veteran recently confirmed his commitment. The newly engaged couple turned to Instagram to share their happy news.

According to Bella Twin, her Russian-born boyfriend asked the question during her trip to France in November 2019. Awesome secret, you two!

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," said the online wrestling expert. "I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Chigvintsev expressed a similar feeling by calling Bella "the best thing that happened to me." It is said that the duo's engagement will be presented in Total fine season five, which returns to E! this spring.

We cannot say that we are completely surprised by this news, since the duo has been inseparable this past year. In fact, the professional dancer even posted a message full of love about the co-founder of Birdiebee on her birthday.

"The happiest birthday for my beautiful Nicole can be very special this day full of love," said Chigvintsev with an impressive photo of the Total divas alum. "I love so much."