Nigel Wray: ups and downs of the 25th anniversary of the retired president with Saracens | Rugby Union News

Nigel Wray has closed his time as president of the Saracens, since he has been part of the club since the early days of the professional rugby union.

The 71-year-old has been instrumental in transforming the North London outfit into one of the powers of the European rugby club, although that reputation has been marred by the recent punishment for breaches of the salary cap.

Here, we take a look at the ups and downs of Wray's 25-year association with Saracens …

Making a splash

When the governing body of the rugby union legalized professionalism in 1995, the Saracens had just been promoted to what was then Division One of the National Courage League as second level champions and played outside their traditional Bramley Road base in Southgate.

Wray, who made his fortune in the property, decided to invest in Sarries in November of that year after having admitted, by his own admission, only a handful of games and, although the season ended with West Hartlepool without victories ending under them in The table did it. It won't take long to leave a mark.

The recruitment of the great Australian Michael Lynagh, the French star Philippe Sella and the half-scrum of England Kyran Bracken marked a declaration of intention and ambition, just like the winning captain of the World Cup in South Africa, Francois Pienaar, joined as a player -trainer in 1997.

"I look at it now and we had Lynagh, Sella, Pienaar and all those workouts here (on Bramley Road), but that was rugby in those days," Wray recalled. Sarries Rugby TV in 2015

"I can still remember a conversation in 1996 when we discussed whether we should have a full-time coach."

"That's how far the game has come and now we have six or seven, so the professionalism is extraordinary."

However, it was not only in the field where the changes were made, since the Saracens made the bold decision to relocate to the Vicarage Road of Watford Football Club for the 1997/98 season after a brief period on Southbury Road in Enfield .

The road to the top

The success came quickly for the Saracens in the first days of the possession of Wray, with the club claiming their first great trophy when they raised the Tetley Bitter Cup in Twickenham in 1998.

The victories over Blackheath, Leicester, Richmond and Northampton established a confrontation with Wasps in the masterpiece game, where Sarries was left without 48-18 winners in front of 65,000 people to send Sella and Lynagh to retirement at a halt.

However, it turned out to be a false dawn and, despite the fact that Wayne Shelford, Alan Gaffney and the future England head coach Eddie Jones have spells in charge, and more renowned signings like Thomas Castaignede and the league star of Andy Farrell rugby, the cutlery proved elusive.

That was until the arrival of Brendan Venter as rugby director.

"We started with good ideas, finished second in the league and won the cup, but then we spent the next 10 years or so meandering," Wray said in 2017.

"Then, Brendan Venter, a tough South African, came as a rugby director in 2009. He asked: & # 39; What do the Saracens represent? & # 39; and nobody knew.

"What Brendan said, which has had such a big impact, is that the Saracens will defend the construction of good memories together, work hard on the playing field and enjoy our time together on and off the field."

Kings of Europe

Venter, combined with the South African group Remgro taking a 50 percent stake in the club alongside Wray, prepared the club on the road to the long-awaited inaugural Premier League title in 2011, but Sarries also continued to open new paths outside the field. .

They became the first team to hold a game of a rugby club in Wembley when they faced Northampton Saints in the iconic venue in September 2009, along with the formation of a global network of associated clubs.

Wray and his partners also oversaw the return of the club to North London in 2013, transforming the Barnet Copthall athletics stadium into the place now known as Allianz Park with the first artificial playing surface in first-level English rugby.

Venter's own reign was not without controversy, including several clashes with officials, but in terms of results he helped push the Saracens to a preeminent position in English rugby before leaving as a rugby director in January 2011, with Mark McCall intervening to replace it. .

Venter was with McCall in Twickenham that May, although in a technical role as the kicking of a 19-year-old flying medium with the name of Owen Farrell, plus an attempt by James Short, he helped Sarries avenge the loss of the previous year while They triumphed. 22-18 for the first of five Premier League titles in this decade.

After two appearances in the semifinals and finishing second to Northampton in 2014, the success came again in 2015 with a second Premier League crown and an Anglo-Welsh Cup win. However, the following year he saw them conquer Europe by raising the Champions Cup for the first time.

Having defended his English title, Saracens beat Racing 92 21-9 in the final in Lyon when Farrell threw seven penalties in seven attempts.

They repeated their European feats the following year, beating Clermont 28-17 in Murrayfield on the back of England's international attempts Chris Ashton, George Kruis and Alex Goode.

A fall of grace

At this time, the Saracens were firmly established among the elite of European rugby, with a team composed of the cream of their local talent and several high-profile international recruits.

Wray regained full ownership of the club in April 2018 also after buying from his South African members, and Sarries made him the fourth Premier title in eight seasons shortly thereafter.

A second European Premier and double followed in 2019, but there were clouds on the horizon as accusations of salary cap violations during the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons began to stir.

Finally, they were tested in November last year, and the Saracens were fined £ 5.65 million and were awarded a 35-point deduction by the Premiership Rugby after a nine-month investigation into the arrangements between Wray and the players from the club, including England stars Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy and Mako Vunipola.

"For more than 25 years, I have put my heart and soul into the game I love," said Wray at that time. "This is absolutely devastating for all those associated with this incredible group of players, staff, partners and fans."

"The panel has acknowledged that we never deliberately seek to fool anyone or break the cap and that is why it feels like the carpet is being completely removed from under our feet."

Despite that, the Saracens finally decided not to appeal the punishment and are now struggling to secure their status as prime minister after points deduction left them adrift at the foot of the table.

Following this, Wray announced his decision to retire as president of the club just two days before 2020. However, Saracen fans in particular will continue to hold the memories created in the last quarter of a century in high regard.