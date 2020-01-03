Nick Gordon's brother criticizes the media after his death

It hasn't been long since Nick Gordon, Bobbi's late boyfriend Kristina Brown, passed away, however, some people have been spreading rumors about the 30-year-old and Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Junior, 27. You have chosen to straighten them.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Walker Junior stated that the way in which the media and other public figures portrayed his brother was not congruent with reality. According to Jack, Nick was a great person who was loved by many people.

"Nick was a great person," Walker Junior said in the interview. In addition, Walker Junior stated that he grew up close to Nick and knew what kind of person he was. Walker Junior says that the way people think they know him simply because they read something on the Internet was silly.

When the journalist asked if Nick was still fighting drug addiction, he said his older brother was making progress and "doing good." At the moment, the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, even if he was alone or not at that time.

For hours, Walker Junior, his father and Laura Leal went out of their way to try to revive him and wake him up, but nothing worked. He said it is "as it is."

Two years ago, in March, Leal accused Nick of assaulting her while driving a vehicle, however, a month later, in April, he denied that the altercation had taken place. As previously reported, Nick's ex-girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, fell into a coma and died.

Like her mother, Whitney Houston, she was found numb in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015 and was 22 years old at the time. A court found Gordon responsible for his tragic death in the following September 2016.

Since then, Nick's relationship with Bobbi Kristina Brown has been a hot topic among social media users. In addition, the nature of his death is wrapped in rumors.



