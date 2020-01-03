Nick Gordon's 911 call reveals that he had & # 39; Black Stuff & # 39; coming out of his mouth!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's former fiance, who died on New Year's Day, had black liquid coming out of his mouth before doctors arrived, according to his 911 call.

"Black things come out of his mouth and he doesn't breathe," a dispatcher is heard saying in the 911 call.

Gordon reportedly died of an alleged overdose on New Year's Day in Florida after suffering a series of heart attacks.

Reports say that the possible black secretion is released from the mouth and nostrils after an opioid overdose.

