Nick Gordon's 911 call reveals that he had & # 39; Black Stuff & # 39; coming out of his mouth!

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's former fiance, who died on New Year's Day, had black liquid coming out of his mouth before doctors arrived, according to his 911 call.

"Black things come out of his mouth and he doesn't breathe," a dispatcher is heard saying in the 911 call.

Gordon reportedly died of an alleged overdose on New Year's Day in Florida after suffering a series of heart attacks.

Reports say that the possible black secretion is released from the mouth and nostrils after an opioid overdose.

"My heart is heavy today after I learned that my former client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. Although I cannot speak about the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential, "said Gordon's lawyer in a statement issued to the press after Gordon's death.

"Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced in recent years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to keep his head up and stay sober and that he really wanted a happy and healthy life with his family more than anything else. the family and friends that Nick leaves behind and any other family that deals with the losses and pain caused by drugs. "