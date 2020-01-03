Nick Gordon defended by the brother about the reports & # 39; twisted & # 39; of the media

Facebook

The recently deceased ex-boyfriend of Whitney Houston's late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, is described as "a great person" by his brother amid rumors of drug overdoses.

The brother of Bobbi Kristina Brownex boyfriend of Nick Gordon, he has defended it by "twisted" reports after his death on January 1, 2020 due to a drug overdose.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks on Wednesday and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital in Florida, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 30 years old.

Gordon's younger brother, Jack Walker, Jr., announced his brother's death on his Facebook page and, speaking with Entertainment Tonight the next day, opened up about the heartbreaking loss …

"That's my older brother. When people see me, they see Nick," he said. "Everything he has taught me I will live. I will make sure to take it and use it. And I will make sure that everything he wanted me to do, I am going to do it."

Despite reports of drug abuse, Walker insisted that his brother looked "normal" a few hours before he was pronounced dead, and explained: "I talked to him six hours before he died."

"I was in a normal state of mind. Nick was fine, it was great, just like anyone else would be in the New Year, honestly," he continued. "He called me on the phone and he was working. He was busy, so I told him he would call when I got off. It wasn't really like he was in bad shape or something. It was normal."

Then he confessed that he expects people to look beyond "judgment" and see his brother in the same way as him, as "a great person."

"Nick was doing very well," he said of his brother's struggles with drug addiction. "Nick wasn't like people portray him at all. Nick isn't like that."

Walker added: "People have everything twisted. Everything is so twisted, with the means and how they perceive my brother."

Gordon was dating Whitney Houston Y Bobby brownBobbi's daughter Kristina Brown, at the time of her drug overdose in January 2015. He was sued for wrongful death by Bobbi Kristina's father and his executor, who accused him of giving him a "toxic cocktail" of substances.

He maintained his innocence, but in 2016, he was declared civilly responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina, and was ordered to deliver $ 36 million in damages.