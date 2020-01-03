NHL ranking: mid-season replacement head coaches with the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup

%MINIFYHTML6185d199b2fbf206a16f8f308ec6b6159% %MINIFYHTML6185d199b2fbf206a16f8f308ec6b61510%

On the anniversary of the start of the St. Louis Blues Cinderella race last season, led by then acting coach Craig Berube, we compiled our ranking to find out who has the best chance of repeating what the Blues did last season: Win the Stanley Cup under a mid-season replacement coach.

To date, five NHL coaches have lost their jobs this season: Mike Babcock, Bill Peters, John Hynes, Jim Montgomery and Peter Deboer. While these five men are no longer employed, they all separated for different reasons, which means that the men who presented themselves as chiefs of banking for these five teams entered into very different situations.

Before entering the qualifying part, here is a breakdown of each mid-season replacement (Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the only non-interim) and how they have failed since they took over.

Games Coach Equipment Prior registration Record from Classification (January 3) 19 Sheldon Keefe Maple Leafs 9-10-4 (.478) 14-4-1 (.763) Atlantic 2 sixteen* Geoff ward Calls 11-12-4 (.481) 10-5-1 (.656) Wildcard 3 14 Alain Nasreddine Got damn 9-13-4 (.423) 6-6-2 (.500) Wildcard 9 10 Rick Bowness Stars 11-17-3 (.597) 6-3-1 (.650) Central 3 9 9 Bob boughner Sharks 15-16-2 (.485) 3-5-1 (.389) Wildcard 7

* Geoff Ward trained in the 3-2 victory of the OT Flames against Buffalo on November 27 before Peters resigned. That game is reflected in the previous chart.

Here are our rankings for which the replacement head coach has the best chance of winning the 2019-20 Stanley Cup:

5. Alain Nasreddine, New Jersey

This is not necessarily Nasreddine's fault. The Devils' interim took over the worst of the five records with a win rate of just .423, and although he has a .500 record as boss, the Devils are more than a remote possibility for the Stanley Cup.

Silver lining? The Blues were last in the league this time last year and the Devils now have two more points than the Blues had then. "Nas,quot; has his team playing better than Hynes, even more after the departure of Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes, but this team is still a year or two away from the dispute.

4. Bob Boughner, San Jose

The only reason why Boughner Sharks are not the last ones on this list is because they took over a squad slightly better than Nasreddine. Boughner is the only mid-season replacement with a losing record in 3-5-1 and the only one with a worse winning percentage after taking over than before.

In addition, Sharks are currently closer to a place in the playoffs (eight points) than the Devils (13) mid-season. So, despite the bad results of the team since he made the change, the chances of the San Jose Stanley Cup are even greater than those of Nasreddine and Co.

3. Geoff Ward, Calgary

Now we have legitimate contenders.

When Peters resigned, it was a byproduct of more important problems not only with the coach but with the league in general. However, some would say that his seat was warming under him before accusations of verbal abuse against players arose.

Geoff Ward has taken a low-performing Calgary Flames team to a place in the playoffs. The team that finished first in the Western Conference last season was almost unrecognizable in 2019-20, but now Ward has his team climbing to the top. He began his term in a streak of seven consecutive victories, consolidating the change of the tides in Calgary.

2. Rick Bowness, Dallas

Recent news about Montgomery's dismissal has made it clear that his game was related to alcohol, but for much of the last month, the team has played under a cloud of uncertainty about what happened to his head coach. While the Stars are playing well, fresh out of a dramatic victory in the Winter Classic, Rick Bowness is still not the best replacement coach on this list.

He inherited the only team above .500 of the five replacement coaches and has still managed to improve his record even with the distractions surrounding the former head coach. But the story of Bowness as head coach at the NHL suggests that he might not be the man who takes the Stars altogether.

Only once in the seven seasons in which he has finished a regular season as head coach of the NHL club, that team reached the playoffs (Bruins of 1993), so while Dallas looks like a shoo-in for the postseason, the Bowness's experience in that arena is few and far between as head coach. Fortunately for this team, players have experience and must know what to expect. When Bowness has been associated, his teams reached the playoffs seven times, especially losing in the finals with the 2010-11 Canucks.

1. Sheldon Keefe, Toronto

The only coach who is not under the "interim,quot; title resides in Toronto. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is the most likely mid-season replacement to win the Stanley Cup.

Of the five coaches on this list, he has (by far) the best winning percentage this season (.763) and has his team playing hot right in the new year, with a nine-point streak (8-0-1) . Maybe the Leafs knew it was coming and that's why the transition has been so smooth, or maybe Keefe is as good as a coach.

But Toronto's possibilities go beyond the head of banking. The Maple Leafs list is full of talent and, if the goal remains intact, the firepower in advance can illuminate the scoreboard any night. Babcock's training methods have been criticized, especially with the list he asked Mitch Marner to make regarding the work ethic of his teammates.

In addition, as the positions are located at the moment, Toronto is the only team on this list that would have an advantage of local ice in the first round, possibly making a difference in whether or not the Leafs receive another first round outing.