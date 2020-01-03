New US air attack on Commander Hashd in Iraq kills doctors: report | News

%MINIFYHTMLccab516c58c38d4edd45aaa5406b49c69% %MINIFYHTMLccab516c58c38d4edd45aaa5406b49c610%

A new US air strike against a commander of the Iraqi paramilitary forces Hashd al-Shaabi killed at least six people early Saturday, according to press reports, a day after an attack with US drones killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Iraqi state television said the attack took place along Taji Road, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, but did not mention the target figure.

Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Force (PMF), denied that a senior commander was in the convoy.

%MINIFYHTMLccab516c58c38d4edd45aaa5406b49c611% %MINIFYHTMLccab516c58c38d4edd45aaa5406b49c612%

Al Jazeera learned that at least six people, including doctors, died in the last attack. Reuters reported that three other people were seriously injured.

Taji Road, where the attack took place, leads to a base of non-US coalition forces, including British and Italian troops, according to Osama bin Javaid of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad.

Our correspondent added that a group of vehicles were hit.

A police source told the AFP news agency that the bombing there hit a Hashd convoy and left "dead and injured,quot; without providing a specific toll.

The PMF is an umbrella of Iraqi militias under the army of Iraq.