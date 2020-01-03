NeNe Leakes offers his gratitude to one of his friends who was always there when he needed her

NeNe Leakes feels grateful these days, and made sure to offer his gratitude to one of his friends who was always here when he needed someone to talk to. See who this friend is next.

‘Thanks to my friend @elainerichardsonrealty for always being an ear when I need it! I love you girl ❤️ # 15yearsstrong, "NeNe captioned his photo that he shared on his social media account.

Someone posted this: Chica Girl, why are those girls so PRESSED, BOUT CHA NENE🤣🤣🤣! U do the show! And that is not in debate! "And another follower wrote:" At first glance, I thought you were sitting next to Michelle Obama. "

Another follower said: "@neneleak is your girl so beautiful that I can't wait to meet you, I hope you like Dussé CAUSE I AM DRINKING YOU A DRINK,quot;.

A follower said: ne @neneleakes growth is something beautiful. This season has shown me that you have really surpassed the show. It is time to let it go. I'd rather see OG retreat gracefully than have them narrate to his liking. Much love from the Bahamas Mrs. Leakes "."

An Instagram installer published: "It is always good to have a good friend who can let off steam and just back it up. It's hard to trust people today."

Apart from this, NeNe shared a photo on her social media account with her and Gregg Leakes, wishing everyone a great New Year.

Followers and fans are happy to see them together, and they can't be happier after Gregg discovered that he officially has no cancer.



