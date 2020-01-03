NBA trade rumors: Pistons discuss Andre Drummond's agreement with Hawks, other suitors

By Lisa Witt
Sports

With just over a month before the commercial deadline of the NBA, another big name has reached the market.

The Pistons are involved in business talks with the Hawks focusing on the two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, according to ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, who says Detroit is also discussing Drummond with several other interested teams. There is a "growing belief,quot; among external teams that Drummond will be transferred before the deadline of February 6, by Wojnarowski, although no agreement is imminent.

NBA TRADE TERM: Latest news, rumors, goals

Drummond is averaging 17.6 points and 15.8 rebounds per game this season, but the Pistons (12-23) are 3.5 games out of the last playoff spot of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons know that Drummond could reject his $ 28.8 million player option by 2020-21, so they are apparently trying to acquire assets through an exchange instead of losing him for nothing if he chooses to sign with another team this summer.

In a possible agreement with the Hawks, wage equalization would not be too difficult. Chandler Parsons's contract to expire ($ 25.1 million) is perfect if the Pistons are looking for relief from the cover, not to mention Evan Turner ($ 18.6 million) and Allen Crabbe ($ 18.5 million). The compensation project would be involved, of course, but Atlanta could send a first assault acquired from Brooklyn to Detroit.

The most important question could be how much the Hawks want Drummond. Atlanta could use a center to pair with Trae Young (John Collins considers it a more powerful advance), but why go all in now instead of waiting until free agency? The Hawks (7-27) are in the basement of the East and rebuilding their young core, so patience is key.

There are also questions for any Drummond suitor about how much their amazing statistics impact directly on winning. The construction of the adjustment and the list will be key to your future success, regardless of your final destination.

