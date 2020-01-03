Nathaniel Mendez-Laing injury: Cardiff City end & # 39; very unlikely & # 39; to play again this season | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 03/01/20 3:37 pm

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing broke the hamstrings against Sheffield on Wednesday of last week

Cardiff's end, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, seems to be lost the rest of this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Méndez-Laing was injured during the Bluebirds Sky Bet Championship victory over Sheffield last weekend.

"The hamstrings have been completely broken," Cardiff manager Neil Harris said at a press conference before Saturday's FA Cup tie against Carlisle.

"The early diagnosis of the exploration is that he will not play again, or it is very unlikely that he will play again, this season."

"Therefore, it is ruled out for the foreseeable future."

2:00
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Cardiff

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Cardiff

"Once you see the specialist on Monday, have the operation probably on Tuesday, we could have a clearer idea of ​​whether there is any hope of recovering it sooner than expected."

"But right now we have to presume that it is the worst case."

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Recent Articles

Was Trump's order to assassinate the Qassem Soleimani of Iran legal? The | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Washington DC - The assassination of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States has raised questions about whether President Donald Trump...
Read more

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will sit near the Golden Globes. This is how the exes feel about the list of seats!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
As it seems, the couple of former actors will sit very close to each other at the Golden Globes on January 5! It's been...
Read more

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, was wrong to criticize Man Utd, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Black monkey by Eileen Davidson on New Year's Eve – See photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

R. Kelly's brother offered $ 50K to be a space goat in a child pornography case

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
LifetimeCarey Kelly states in the new Lifetime documentary series that the creator of hits & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & #...
Read more
©