Nathaniel Mendez-Laing injury: Cardiff City end & # 39; very unlikely & # 39; to play again this season | Soccer news

Last update: 03/01/20 3:37 pm
Cardiff's end, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, seems to be lost the rest of this season after suffering a hamstring injury.
Méndez-Laing was injured during the Bluebirds Sky Bet Championship victory over Sheffield last weekend.
"The hamstrings have been completely broken," Cardiff manager Neil Harris said at a press conference before Saturday's FA Cup tie against Carlisle.
"The early diagnosis of the exploration is that he will not play again, or it is very unlikely that he will play again, this season."
"Therefore, it is ruled out for the foreseeable future."
"Once you see the specialist on Monday, have the operation probably on Tuesday, we could have a clearer idea of whether there is any hope of recovering it sooner than expected."
"But right now we have to presume that it is the worst case."
