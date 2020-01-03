Nathan Ake: Eddie Howe says there is no approach for the Bournemouth defender | Soccer news

Ake has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City

















Eddie Howe says there has been no formal interest in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The reports in Friday's newspapers linked the Dutch international with a transfer to Arsenal after Calum Chambers' long-term injury.

Ake is also a target for Manchester City and Chelsea, as the latter has a buyback clause of £ 40 million for the 24-year-old, who left Stamford Bridge for £ 20 million in 2017.

When asked if clubs had approached Bournemouth for Ake, Howe said: "Nothing to report on Nathan (Ake). He is recovering well from his injury, we'll see when he gets back in shape."

Ake has been missing since he was injured during Bournemouth's game with Liverpool in early December.

David Brooks is one of the players that Eddie Howe hopes to get back into shape soon.

He has been one of Bournemouth's many absent and Howe says his goal is to get them back into shape instead of the transfer window.

Josh King, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Arnaut Groeneveld, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks are still missing and will not be available for the third round match of the Bournemouth FA Cup with Luton on Saturday night.

Howe added: "The most important thing for us is to recover some players who are injured. We know the quality of the missing players."

"If we can (sign players), then great. I'm not going to give you any definitive idea of ​​what will happen. Maybe loans but maybe nothing. It will depend on the injured players returning."

Saturday's FA Cup game will be a welcome distraction for Bournemouth after they got into the last three places of the Premier League after losing eight of their last 10 league games.

