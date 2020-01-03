Naomie Olindo regrets her father's death – Southern Charm Star publishes tribute

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Southern Charm fans were able to see where Naomie Olindo got his work ethic when he introduced his parents to the program. The star of reality is the morning of his father's death.

Joel Andre Olindo was a native of France who started with nothing and saved to move to America, where he opened one of the best French restaurants in the south. Naomie revealed that he was silently fighting esophageal cancer for a year before his recent death.

He posted a picture of her and her mother holding Joel's hand next to a legend that said: ‘I lost a piece of my heart last Friday. After fighting privately against esophageal cancer for 12 unbearable months, my father lost the only fight he lost. He died peacefully surrounded by people who loved him more than words can explain. I missed him before he left, and I can't imagine what this road will be like. If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, you should know that my heart is with you and it really hurts. There are really no words for this pain, but I am very grateful for the kindness and love that our friends and family have shown me and my mother during the most difficult time of our life. A wake will be held in honor of Joel on Saturday 1/4 in Nico from 11-1. If he impacted your life in a small or big way, we would love to see you there to celebrate my dad, the most amazing person I've ever met. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He also published an online obituary for the restaurateur where he detailed his life from Europe to the United States.

It reads, in part: ‘The link Joel Sharing with Carole and Naomie was deep, weird, and their mutual love was palpable. The three were always together working, talking and laughing, Joel's favorite pastime. Joel He loved pushing his daughter to learn in life and in business, and he was extremely proud of his small but powerful 3 "family.

She was able to write the tribute with the help of her boyfriend Metul Shah.

Thoughts and prayers are with the Olindo family and everyone who met Joel.


