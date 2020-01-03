Naomi Watts prays for rain in the middle of Australia's "horrible" forest fire

Wenn

The actress & # 39; Gypsy & # 39; It is devastated by the Australian forest fire crisis that destroyed wildlife in the country, urging its online followers to pray for rain.

Naomi watts The forest fire crisis in Australia left her "disconsolate" and urged her followers to "pray for the rain" while firefighters continue to fight to contain the fire.

Forest fires in Australia have already claimed 10 lives, destroying more than 1,000 properties in New South Wales, and are still in full swing, leaving thousands of people homeless amidst evacuations of towns and cities in the path of the fire .

While "Gypsy"The star Naomi was born in England, moved to Sydney when she was only 14 years old and said in a previous interview that despite being considered British, she feels" very connected "to Australia.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, the 51-year-old woman reflected on forest fires in a sincere post on her Instagram page, shared a video of her time in Byron Bay during the holidays and wrote: "This was my last eve on Byron, NSW, Australia To get an idea of ​​how beautiful wildlife sounds regularly … Please turn up the volume The fires have been really horrendous It is so disturbing and worrisome A lot of wildlife has already been lost. in front ".

"My heart is with those who lost their loved ones and their homes. Great thanks to the brave firefighters who literally have not stopped during the holidays! With a heart broken by all animals, plants and land. Pray for rain" .

Australian actor Hugh Jackman He also shared a tribute to those affected by the fires, tweeting: "We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating forest fires. Our hearts are with all those affected, especially those who have lost homes, businesses and loved ones. This is a huge tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires. "