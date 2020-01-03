MVP Ladder: the search for awards shows that David Stern's global vision has been realized | NBA News

The race for the 2019-2020 MVP award demonstrates that the vision of former commissioner David Stern of a global game has come true, writes Sekou Smith of NBA.com.

The death of the NBA Commissioner, Emeritus Stern, presents an opportunity for generations of basketball fans to celebrate the life and work of one of the most distinguished and influential figures in the history of the game.

Tributes on the administration of the league by Stern will sound from all corners of the world in the coming years. It is appropriate to honor the man whose bold vision for a truly global game came true while he could appreciate it.















The 108 international players from 38 countries and territories on the NBA charts to start this season mark Stern's vision.

But the fact that the main vote winners in the first 2020 All-Star are again the two largest international stars in the league casts a special light on the global hoop ecosystem that Stern spent so much time cultivating.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic retaining their first places in the first race towards the 2020 MVP ladder is not a coincidence either. They represent the next international wave of stars and have taken over from previous generations to rise to the elite of the league.

It is a real fact of life these days in the NBA, where young people are cared for every day and the international influence in the game is undeniable.

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, captured him best in this passage of his statement after Stern's death:

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, it marked the beginning of the modern global NBA. He launched innovative media and marketing associations, digital assets and responsibility programs social that they have brought with them The game for billions of people around the world.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, which makes it not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the,quot; most influential business leaders of its generation. "

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: no 1

Season statistics: 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals

















After fighting some problems during the holiday week, Antetokounmpo returned to his best moment (32 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks) in Wednesday night's victory against Minnesota.

The Bucks are in the lead role in chasing playoffs from the Eastern Conference, provided Antetokounmpo, the current Eastern Conference Player of the Month, continues to dominate the way he has done since last season.

2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: no 2

Season statistics: 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.2 steals

















Doncic took over late, scoring 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Mavericks over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

He added 13 rebounds, seven assists and a block, playing through the persistent discomfort of a bruised thigh and delivering another night of monsters for a Dallas team that challenges Houston for first place in the Southwest Division standings.

3. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Last week: no 3

Season statistics: 38.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.8 steals

















Harden's appreciation for the teams that duplicate it is being tested regularly, but that challenge is to get the best out of the 2018 MVP competition.

Harden is the current player of the month of the Western Conference. In his last 10 games, he is shooting 51.6 percent overall and 48.6 percent triple.

4. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 4

Season statistics: 27.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.4 steals

















Davis is playing at an elite level despite fighting with his triple this season (28.8 percent). But Davis can still dominate the offensive without exploiting perimeter mismatches due to his versatile game.

The best part for the Lakers is that it will be infinitely more difficult for opponents to deal with if (or when) it heats up from a distance.

5. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 5

Season statistics: 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 1.3 steals

















Just turned 35, James celebrates his birthday in style, on and off the court. The Lakers have won three consecutive games after losing four consecutive games before that.

After his last triple-double (31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists against Phoenix on Wednesday night), he continues to reinforce the discussion that some make him the "most complete player,quot; in the game.

The next five

6. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

7. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

8. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

9. Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

10. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA television analyst. The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

