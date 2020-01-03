Murder of the Iranian commander is greeted with criticism and tough conversations

The assassination of a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran in a selective attack by the United States triggered a cascade of criticism, rumors and nervousness, which extended from the halls of Congress and Twitter to the Middle East and the oil futures market .
The commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, died early Friday in a bomb attack at Baghdad International Airport, the Pentagon said.
President Trump punctuated the important military action by posting an image of the American flag on Twitter without any text.
Democrats in the Capitol criticized the way the bombing had been carried out against General Suleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, who believed himself responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers during the War from Iraq and Iranian hostile activities. throughout the Middle East.
"The question is this: as the reports suggest, did the United States simply murder, without authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly unleashing a potential massive regional war?" Senator Christopher S. Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.
Representative Lee M. Zeldin, a New York Republican and army veteran who served in Iraq, said on Twitter that the murder was more than justified.
"The days of bringing high-ranking US leaders to the negotiating table and killing American soldiers on the battlefield with impunity are over," Zeldin wrote, adding that the strike was "much needed justice."
The death of General Suleimani generated some comparisons with the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, but others rejected the comparisons. Some of Trump's critics warned of reprisals, including Ned Price, special assistant and spokesman for the National Security Council under former President Barack Obama.
"Reasonable people may disagree about the wisdom, in principle, of attacking Soleimani," Price wrote on Twitter. "But no one should have the illusion that the Trump administrator is prepared to handle the violent reaction that will follow if this is true." This is a network that has the wired region and cells in the west. ”
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said in a statement Thursday night since the presidential campaign that no American would cry to General Suleimani, who supported the terror and sowed chaos. But Mr. Biden questioned the wisdom of the strike, which he called "enormously climber."
“President Trump has just thrown a dynamite cartridge in a tinder box, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests safe. , both here in the country and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond, ”said Biden.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, praised Trump on Twitter and said the answer was justified after Iran-backed protesters He attacked the US embassy in Baghdad this week.
"If Iran continues to attack the United States and our allies, they should pay the highest prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries," Graham wrote.
Oil prices in futures markets rose immediately on the news of rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
Aimee Ortiz and Matthew Sedacca contributed reports.