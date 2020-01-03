Murder of the Iranian commander is greeted with criticism and tough conversations

The assassination of a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran in a selective attack by the United States triggered a cascade of criticism, rumors and nervousness, which extended from the halls of Congress and Twitter to the Middle East and the oil futures market .

The commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, died early Friday in a bomb attack at Baghdad International Airport, the Pentagon said.

President Trump punctuated the important military action by posting an image of the American flag on Twitter without any text.