Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Trump and Pompeo defend decision | USA news

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday defended the decision of the president of the United States to kill the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying that Iran was planning an imminent action that threatened US citizens.

Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, was killed by US forces in an air strike at Baghdad International Airport. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was also killed. Iran has threatened severe reprisals.

"He (Soleimani) was actively conspiring in the region to take action, a great action, as he described it, that would have put dozens at risk if not hundreds of American lives," Pompeo told CNN.

"We know it was imminent," Pompeo said of Soleimani's alleged plot, without going into details about the nature of any planned operation.

"This was an intelligence-based evaluation that fueled our decision-making process," Pompeo added.

Protesters burn the flags of the United States and the United Kingdom during a protest against the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani (West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee / Reuters)

The Pentagon confirmed that Soleimani was killed "by order,quot; of President Trump.

In his second tweet since the attack, Trump said: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" His first tweet, just after reports of the attacks appeared, was an image of an American flag.

Trump also said that "Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans for a prolonged period of time, and was conspiring to kill many more … but he was caught!" He added that Soleimani should have been "eliminated many years ago."

Pompeo told Fox News that the United States remains committed to reducing scale with Iran, but is prepared to defend itself.

Iran "will see the US resolution and that its decision will be to reduce the scale, take measures consistent with what normal nations do. And in case they don't, in case they go in the other direction, I know that President Trump and the entire United States government is prepared to respond adequately & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Pompeo.

On Twitter, Pompeo said he was calling world leaders to explain and defend Trump's decision. Before dawn in Washington, DC, on Friday, the State Department said that Pompeo had spoken with the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany, as well as with the Chinese State Councilor. The leaders of the three countries called for moderation.

"We are at a dangerous point of climbing. Now it is important, through prudence and moderation, to contribute to the reduction of climbing," said Chancellor Angela Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

& # 39; Unleash a devastating war & # 39;

Leaders in the Middle East condemned the US attack, and Iraqi interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called it "aggression,quot; against Iraq that "would trigger a devastating war."

"The murder of an Iraqi military commander is an aggression against Iraq as a state, government and people," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

"Carrying out physical liquidation operations against the main Iraqi figures or a sister country in the Iraqi lands is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that triggers a destructive war in Iraq, the region and the world," Abdul Mahdi said.

He added that the attack was a "flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of US troops,quot; on Iraqi soil.

A protester holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest against his murder (West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee / Reuters)

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned the United States of a "severe revenge,quot; for the murder.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the murder as an "act of state terrorism."

"The pure blood of Qassem Soleimani will surely strengthen the resistance tree, unite the Iranian people and make US policies in the region less effective every day," he said in a statement.

Many analysts in Iran called the strike an "act of war."

The attack took place amid tensions with the United States after a militia backed by Iran and its supporters violated the US embassy in Baghdad.

The protests at the embassy on New Year's Eve were in response to a deadly American air strike that killed 25 PMF forces, also known as the Hashd al-Shaabi group.

Congress approval?

Back at home, Trump also faced strong criticism from the Democrats, who said he acted without congressional approval.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said the strike "runs the risk of causing a dangerous escalation of violence."

"The United States and the world cannot afford to increase tensions to the point of no return," he said in a statement. "The Administration has carried out tonight's attacks in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officers and killing the Iranian Commander of the Quds Qassem Soleimani Force without an Authorization for the Use of the Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. In addition, this action was taken without the consultation of Congress. "

One person holds a photo showing the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saluting Qassem Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the murder of Soleimani (Abedin Tharkenareh / EPA-EFE /)

Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House, also questioned the legality of Trump's move.

"This strike continued without notification or consultation with Congress," Engel said in a statement.

"Promoting an action of this severity without involving Congress poses serious legal problems and is an affront to the powers of Congress as an equal branch of government," he added. "Even if this attack was in self-defense, no current authorization from Congress covered it and the President must notify Congress within 48 hours in accordance with the War Powers Resolution. The law requires notification so that the President cannot sink to the United States in a disease -considered wars. We must also hear without delay from senior officials about this action and its plans to deal with the consequences. "

Many Republicans, meanwhile, praised the decision.

"Soleimani was a terrorist. President Trump and our brave service members simply reminded Iran, and the world, that we will not allow attacks against Americans to go unpunished," said the leader of the Republican minority of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted: "Thank you, Mr. President, for defending the United States."