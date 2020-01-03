Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Could Iran and the United States go to war? The | Iraq

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, who led the elite of the Quds Force in Iranis islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

An American air strike hit its convoy near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The murder marks a dangerous escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that there would be a "severe revenge."

A senior Iraqi official also died in the attack, and all Americans have now been advised to leave Iraq due to the threat of reprisals.

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Hamed Mousavi – professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Ellie Geranmayeh – Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Marwan Kabalan – director of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies at the Doha Institute

