Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Could Iran and the United States go to war? The | Iraq

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, who led the elite of the Quds Force in Iranis islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

An American air strike hit its convoy near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The murder marks a dangerous escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that there would be a "severe revenge."

A senior Iraqi official also died in the attack, and all Americans have now been advised to leave Iraq due to the threat of reprisals.

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Hamed Mousavi – professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Ellie Geranmayeh – Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Marwan Kabalan – director of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies at the Doha Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News

Recent Articles

Kylie Jenner was crazy about tequila in New Year's Eve Instagram photos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It is an image of Kylie Jenner that the public is not accustomed to seeing: a party girl who drinks tequila! And although the...
Read more

Lori Loughlin hires a prison expert to help her prepare for life behind bars in case she is found guilty

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Yes ex Fuller House Star Lori Loughlin is found guilty of all the charges she faces in the Varsity Blues College admissions scandal, she...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston wears a black bikini in New Year's holiday photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Gabby Sidibe and his Bae make their social media debut

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
# Roommates, love is in the air for the new year, and "Empire,quot; star Gabby Sidibe is finally showing his special boy to the...
Read more

5 things about Cameron Diaz's husband and new father – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©