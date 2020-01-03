Miley Cyrus' brother Trace declares that he is single one year after having committed to Taylor Sanders

%MINIFYHTMLb6b3f5ad039d9b67ae5d0928770950b19% %MINIFYHTMLb6b3f5ad039d9b67ae5d0928770950b110%

In an Instagram post that marks the new year, Trace Cyrus is grateful for his sister Miley, who has been there for him after he recently canceled his engagement.

Miley Cyrus& # 39; brother is back in the market. Only two days after ringing in 2020, Cyrus Trace makes public the fact that he is single again, revealing that his commitment to the bride Taylor Lauren Sanders It has been canceled

In his first Instagram post of the new year, the 30-year-old musician took a selfie he took with his successful sister "Wrecking Ball." Along with that, he confided: "Some of you will already know, but recently I am single and extremely grateful to have my family around me during this time." He added: "I have felt very blessed lately!"

The country singer's son Billy Ray Cyrus He went on to express his gratitude to Miley. "Thank you @mileycyrus for always being there for me," he said. "I love you so much ladybug!" His post caught the attention of his younger sister, who simply responded in the comments section, "BFF." To which, he replied, "you are the coolest."

Miley Cyrus responded to her brother's post.

Trace announced that he had committed to Taylor in early December 2018. At that time, he shared a video of the diamond ring he gave him on his social media account. "Well … it's official! He said YES! We're getting married! I'll love you FOREVER! @Taylorlaurensanders," he captioned the clip now removed.

This was not Trace's first broken engagement. The former guitarist of Metro station I was previously committed to the "Suit Life On Deck"alum, Brenda song. In June 2012, he confirmed that they had separated. "Brenda and I have decided to go their separate ways," he said in a statement. "We broke up a couple of months ago. We will continue to focus on our careers."

While Trace chose to look towards the New Year, her sister Miley chose to look back in 2019. In the midst of a divorce process with a separated husband Liam Hemsworth, the 27-year-old singer uploaded a recap video on YouTube with a title that read: "Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 minutes."

Chronology through the last 10 years of the "Hannah Montana"The life of the star, the video includes a clip of the film that starred with Liam"The last song", as well as the media coverage of the ups and downs of their romance. It ended with a message that indicated their enthusiasm to advance that reading:" The new era begins now. "